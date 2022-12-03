Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Hilarious Units of Measurement That Are Only Used in the South
Even if you've lived in Louisiana your entire life, you may have questions when it comes to these uniquely southern units of measurement. If you've ever been given an old family recipe, then you know a lot of things in cooking come down to judgment calls, not actual measurements. A lot of people measure things by feel. So, if you've ever been told to add a pinch of salt, you can safely assume it's the amount of salt that you can 'pinch' between your thumb and index finger. If you need a technical measurement, that's roughly 1/16 of a teaspoon... and that's an actual teaspoon, not the spoons you set your dinner table with.
Louisiana Living: Drax – LA Purchase Gardens & Zoo
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Jeff Guerriero joins Ashley Doughty to discuss jungle bell at Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. For more information on jungle bell, watch the video above.
Carnival Valor Suffers Yet Another Incident off Louisiana’s Coast
Once again the Carnival Valor, a cruise ship that disembarks from the Port of New Orleans is once again in the news for an "incident". This time instead of the issue being with a passenger it was a medical emergency for a crew member. If you recall last month, over...
theadvocate.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
KTBS
People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed on December 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel accident that took place in Vermilion Parish on December 3.
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Laura’s destruction still takes toll on public defenders
LAKE CHARLES — When Carla Edmondson walked into what was left of the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders’ Office’s building after Hurricane Laura had torn through the town, her jaw dropped. Boxes of client files, clothes and furniture were strewn all over, the windows had been blown out...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
