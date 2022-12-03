Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Detroit Lions are bolstering their quarterback depth this Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise is signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs to its roster. Dobbs, 27, will begin his Lions tenure on the practice squad. "The #Lions have signed QB ...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Jack Campbell Wins Campbell Trophy
Iowa Senior LB Recognized for On-, Off-Field Accomplishments
Lions' Updated 2023 Draft Order after Rams' Latest Loss
Here is where the Lions currently will draft, after the Rams' loss.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 13 win over Jaguars
After winning three-straight games, the Detroit Lions came up just short on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. Despite going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the league, the Lions could not get the job done as the Bills used a late field goal to escape Ford Field with a win.. That being said, the Lions bounced back this week with a dominating 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost again, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
Vikings Rookie CB Ruled Out for Week 14
Minnesota Vikings rookie CB Akayleb Evans made a much-anticipated return to the field this past weekend against the New York Jets. He had missed the previous two games due to a concussion that he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. During the game, Evans made a few very...
PFF Grades: Best and worse from Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13
The Minnesota Vikings continue to figure out ways to win close games as they improve to 9-0 in one-score contests with a 27-22 victory over the New York Jets. The game script for this close game was different from the other ones they had previously encountered. The Vikings held a three-score lead just before halftime at 20-3 and squandered slowly as they won by just five points.
