Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
tjrwrestling.net
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
tjrwrestling.net
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Left WWE
Claudio Castagnoli has commented that it was a tough decision to leave WWE, but there were a number of factors which led to him making the move to AEW. Following a glittering independent career Claudio Castagnoli, under the ring name Cesaro, finally joined WWE in 2011. After earning plenty of accolades with the company including United States and Tag Team gold, he allowed his contract to expire in February 2022 and quickly moved on to a new challenge with All Elite Wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Didn’t Want To Take Enforced Break After All Out
A current star in AEW says they didn’t want to take a break following All Out but due to a situation with their teammates, they were forced to. Some stars of AEw were forced to take a break from the company following All Out for their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place after the event. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk were all suspended for their part in the brawl with The Elite only returning to AEW television at Full Gear in November.
tjrwrestling.net
Top SmackDown Star “Medically Disqualified” From Competing This Friday
One of SmackDown’s top stars won’t be in action this Friday due to being “medically disqualified.”. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has found himself in an alliance with the Brawling Brutes, and at Survivor Series, he competed alongside them as well as Kevin Owens to take on all five members of The Bloodline. Despite their best efforts, they came up short when Sami Zayn proved his alliance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he not only stopped the referee from counting when Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns pinned, but also hit a low blow on Kevin Owens and allowed Jey Uso to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Thanks Triple H & Road Dogg For Family Moment At A Live Event
A SmackDown star has noted his appreciation of Triple H and Road Dogg for allowing them to have a very special moment with their father in a WWE ring. Santos Escobar is a second-generation wrestling star who previously competed as El Hijo del Fantasma for AAA, a name he carried with him into WWE when he joined the company in 2019. It was while NXT Cruiserweight Champion that the star morphed into Santos Escobar, taking off his luchador mask, and leading the group Legado del Fantasma as a nod to his past.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Counters Criticism Of How AEW Introduces New Talent
AEW President Tony Khan has given his response to criticism over the way the company introduces new talent to fans on television. On Rampage, AEW fans were introduced to Shane Taylor for the first time as the former Ring of Honor Television Champion confronted his former Pretty Boy Killers’ tag team partner Keith Lee to challenge Lee to a tag team match at Final Battle.
tjrwrestling.net
Renee Paquette Reveals Producer Contract With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed that she actually has two contracts with AEW, with one being for the role of producer. After plenty of speculation, Renee Paquette was officially announced as being All Elite ahead of the 12th October 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where she then went on to welcome the crowd to the arena, and has since been regularly featured on the company’s programming as a backstage interviewer.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Suggestion William Regal Was Underappreciated In AEW
A current member of the AEW roster has given his thoughts on assertions that William Regal’s advice was not well received in the company. Former WWE star EC3 recently hit the headlines when he suggested that William Regal admitted that he “immediately” regretted his decision to join AEW with their said to be what Regal considered “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
tjrwrestling.net
How To Watch ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling presents the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 and it’s called Final Battle. The final AEW pay-per-view presentation of 2022 is called Final Battle. The main event will see eight-time World Champion and the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli. When Jericho beat Claudio for the title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21st, it was a cheap win, so Claudio is hoping for a fair fight this time.
tjrwrestling.net
Latest WWE Tryout Features Former AEW Star
The latest round of WWE tryouts has thrown up a familiar name to long-time AEW fans as a former star of the company participated in them. With Triple H now in charge of WWE, it was reported that the company is looking to recruit pro wrestling talent from outside the company again rather than their previous strategy of looking mainly at college athletes to become their next big stars.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn On What Has Impressed Him Most About Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn has opened up about working with Roman Reigns on television every week and explains why he wishes their Survivor Series moment was on free TV. Sami Zayn has stolen the spotlight in recent months through his work with The Bloodline as the group’s ‘Honorary Uce.’ Any questions about Zayn’s loyalty were answered at Survivor Series when he left his old friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up a huge win inside WarGames.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Questions If John Cena Breaking World Title Record Is Important
A former writer for WWE doesn’t want to see John Cena in the title picture again. John Cena was a full-time wrestler in WWE from 2002 to 2017, after which he became a part-timer. Cena’s biggest career accomplishment is his 16 reigns as either WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on the same number of world title reigns as Ric Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Reacts To Recent Praise From AEW Star
Solo Sikoa has commented on some recent comments from one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. As the “Enforcer” of the dominant WWE stable known as The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has earned a reputation for being a tough guy that is known for being stoic. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might talk, Sami Zayn might dance and The Usos might show off their energy, Solo keeps it cool by standing there with his arms crossed.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Shares Trailer For New Documentary
The new Ric Flair documentary is to be released before the end of the year, and a sneak peak is now available. The new profile of ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, which has been produced by Peacock in conjunction with WWE and Tom Rinaldi, will hit screens on 26th December 2022. Flair has been vocal on plenty of occasions in the past this will be the most comprehensive documentary of his career, with nothing being cut out.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega “Laughs” At Ex-WWE Writer’s HOF/Seth Rollins Claims
Kenny Omega has fired back at a former WWE writer’s claims that Seth Rollins would only be in the WWE Hall of Fame by virtue of how long he’s been around. Following a successful run in Ring of Honor as Tyler Black, Seth Rollins joined WWE in 2010 as part of the company’s developmental system and he became the first-ever NXT Champion. Rollins famously debuted on the WWE main roster at Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, and over the next decade, the star has done almost everything there is to do in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Mojo Rawley Reveals Rob Gronkowski WWE Storyline That Was Planned In 2020
Mojo Rawley has shared details of a storyline that WWE had planned for him and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in 2020. In early 2020, future NFL Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski was retired from the National Football League and ready to move on to his next career after signing a deal with WWE. Gronk would go on to become the host of WrestleMania 36, which was a taped show at the WWE Performance Centre because several weeks before that event, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Sources Hit Out At “Completely Inaccurate” William Regal Claims
Several sources within AEW have been reported to have taken issue with recent suggestions that William Regal’s advice was ignored in the company. William Regal has made headlines since it emerged he was likely headed back to WWE following his shorter-than-many-expected run in AEW. With that news circulating, former NXT star EC3 made comments suggesting Regal had “immediately regretted” his decision to join AEW due to “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
Comments / 0