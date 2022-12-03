ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

New World takes on players with multiple "shell companies"

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW3uP_0jWIPdDc00

Amazon has revealed new plans to tackle "shell companies" in its MMO New World to improve PvP.

In an update posted to the official site and YouTube (thanks, PC Gamer ), Amazon Game Studios said it's making some changes to improve PvP and prevent players from holding multiple territories. This includes limiting accounts to just a single offensive and defensive PvP war a day per game world, and limiting the number of mercenaries companies can hire.

Players have been complaining for some time that the use of shell companies has upset the PvP balance, with some companies owning pretty much everything on the entire server. Because of how they're set up, they don't have to worry about taxes or invasion, and even control the markets.

"The first one we're doing is a 'company leave cooldown'," game designer Rachel Barnum explained. "So for 72 hours after you leave a company, you won't be able to participate in any territory control activities with another company ... We want to prevent that. It's not really how we intended that gameplay to be made."

"Our goal is to allow more people to participate in war, and not to have a small group of people be able to control multiple, multiple territories," added creative director David Verfaillie. "Hopefully these make meaningful changes, and if not, we'll make some more."

Other improvements include the ability to make "more recipes regardless of the Crafting Station’s tier" and "significantly lower contribution requirements for Town Projects".

New World launched in September 2021, and its real-time action, which mixes melee weapons with ranged artillery and supernatural powers, saw it enjoy a concurrent player peak of over 900k on Steam at launch. But it wasn't long before player numbers began to decline rapidly.

Now the game's enjoying something of a second wind , with its player count increasing considerably in recent weeks. According to Steam's data , New World is now regularly reaching over 100,000 concurrent players thanks to the new Brimstone Sands update Fresh Start servers.

And it looks like all the changes that Amazon Games is implementing seem to be paying off. Looking at the Steam reviews , overall, it's got a "mixed" reception from players, but its most recent reviews have been "very positive".

Here are our picks of the best MMORPG titles you can play right now.

Comments / 0

Related
geeksaroundglobe.com

These are the Slot Games Taking the US by Storm

The iGaming market has exploded in the US since 2018 when the Supreme Court voted to give each state the right to decide on whether they would legalize gambling. This has had a knock on effect that has led to an increase in popularity of online gaming, specifically across real money and sweepstake casinos.
NME

Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game

The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
TechRadar

The free Elden Ring update adds a PvP Colosseum in which to murder other players

FromSoftware’s games aren’t for the faint-hearted. With grueling boss battles and punishing consequences galore, the litany of unspoken Soulslike-specific rules can be seriously off-putting for newbies, well, you’ll get to see what you’re made of now a dedicated PvP arena is coming to Elden Ring. Despite...
The Verge

Elden Ring is getting a free colosseum update for multiplayer bloodbaths

As if there weren’t enough stuff to do already in Elden Ring, Bandai Namco announced that the open-world fantasy game is getting a multiplayer update that adds a new colosseum environment made expressly for player versus player (PvP) bloodbaths. This update will arrive on December 7th for every platform the game is on (PC, PlayStation, Xbox).
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games

The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
IGN

Dead Island 2: Official 'Alexa Game Control' Trailer

The upcoming Dead Island 2 will feature built-in Alexa Game Control, meaning players will be able to shout voice commands to help them in their zombie adventures through Hell-A. Using Alexa Game Control, players will be able to use their voice to interact with NPCs, swap weapons, and much more. Dead Island 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.
SVG

Xbox Series X Games Are Officially Getting More Expensive

The price of video games fluctuates quite a lot, especially in the gulf between big-budget and indie titles. Though they still require a lot of work, indie games tend to cost less than those from big-name studios, which have very rarely strayed from the standard $59.99+ price tag. That standard has been around since the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 days, before which it was normal for games to reach $49.99. A few years ago Sony announced it would start charging $69.99 for certain titles, and according to a report from IGN, that standard is about to change at Microsoft as the company plans to raise the price of Xbox Series X|S games in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Gaming News: Todd Howard gives ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ release update as Microsoft readies to fight FTC in court over Activision deal

Todd Howard is probably to blame for many gamers spending their best years playing Bethesda Softworks role-playing games over and over again. As if that reputation wasn’t already legendary enough, the man wants to do it again with the upcoming Elder Scrolls 6, which is no doubt fully in production now that the studio’s work on Starfield has almost finished.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy