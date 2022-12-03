Read full article on original website
Related
Assemblyman Fong responds to Governor Newsom's call to penalize oil companies
California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California restaurants gather 1 million signatures to challenge new fast-food labor law
A restaurant business coalition announced on Monday that it has gathered enough signatures to challenge a new California law that would create a state-backed labor council to set pay and working conditions for the fast-food industry. Save Local Restaurants, a coalition opposing the law, said it filed more than 1...
Hanford Sentinel
LA voters send scofflaw sheriffs a statewide warning | Thomas Elias
Los Angeles County voters have just sent a powerful and threatening message to scofflaw sheriffs all around California: enforce the laws, even ones you don’t like, or you may not hold your office much longer. They did this in two emphatic ways: First, they defeated the state’s leading scofflaw...
KCRA.com
California Reparations Task Force considers how to compensate Black Californians for harms
After the release of a nearly 500-page report detailing a history of discrimination against African Americans from colonial times through the present day, the California Reparations Task Force is now studying how to calculate all that damage. The task force, which has until July 1 for its final report with...
How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern voters may decide fate of state Senate race
Only a few votes may judge the outcome of a historically close election for state Senate in California’s 16th District. As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, who currently serves the 14th district, led by 12 votes, according to the California Secretary of State.
Hurtado pulls ahead in 16th Senate District, final outcome still unclear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly a month past the midterm election, we have a major update in one of our most competitive races in the Central Valley. But with just days to go until the results must be certified, the outcome still hangs in the balance. In the Central Valley’s 16th State Senate District race […]
californiaglobe.com
Drafting a Bill that Calls an Election
The Legislature can enact a statute that calls an election by specifying a date on which that election will be held and what subject will be on that election’s ballot. What does a bill that calls an election look like? The following parts of a bill in the California Legislature contain provisions related to the calling of an election:
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
Tricky measure allows release of violent felons
Proposition 57, passed by California voters in 2016, allows felons that commit supposedly non-violent, crimes to earn early parole, but a loophole benefits those who have committed violent crimes not covered by the law..
californiaglobe.com
John Duarte’s Victory And Overall House Seat Gain For California Republicans
During the weekend, Businessman/Farmer John Duarte was finally declared the winner in California’s 13th House District election over Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced), signaling boosted confidence for both the national GOP and state GOP heading into 2023. Since the primary in June, in which Duarte narrowly secured a 34% victory...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Sick and tired’ of high gas prices, California seeks to punish oil companies with new penalty
California lawmakers on Monday introduced legislation to penalize oil companies for alleged price gouging, setting up a showdown with an industry that has long wielded political influence in the Golden State. At the urging of Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Senate Budget Chair Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, proposed a new bill that...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers
By Adam Beam SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly return to the state Capitol on Monday to The post Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oil companies spent big to elect new California legislators. What will their millions buy?
A handful of moderate Democrats and Republicans, beneficiaries of millions in oil contributions, are headed to the California Senate and Assembly this week. The industry spent heavily on the primary and general elections to boost business-friendly Republicans and moderate Democrats. One oil-funded political action committee — The Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class, Including Energy Companies who Produce Gas, Oil, Jobs and Pay Taxes — spent more than $8 million in 2022 backing candidates it thought might be helpful in fending off a possible windfall penalty.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Beverly Moore recalls feeling a wave of relief when her family rented a house in Richmond, California after their prior house burned down in the late 1950s. The one-story wooden house at 502 Enterprise Ave. soon became part of...
Oregon Measure 114: Sheriffs, police chiefs tell judge their agencies are ‘unprepared’ to support gun permit program
The heads of the Oregon police chiefs and sheriffs associations have submitted statements to a federal judge, saying their agencies are unprepared and not staffed or funded to support a permitting program for prospective gun buyers as required under Measure 114, which is supposed to take effect Thursday. Jason Myers,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom paused $1 billion in homeless funds for cities, then restarted it. Did anything change?
Gov. Gavin Newsom stunned local officials across California last month when he revealed he would withhold $1 billion in state funds they were relying on to maintain critically needed shelters and services for the homeless. The announcement, made less than a week before Election Day, came with a stiff message...
Comments / 3