California State

KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Bakersfield Californian

Kern voters may decide fate of state Senate race

Only a few votes may judge the outcome of a historically close election for state Senate in California’s 16th District. As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, who currently serves the 14th district, led by 12 votes, according to the California Secretary of State.
californiaglobe.com

Drafting a Bill that Calls an Election

The Legislature can enact a statute that calls an election by specifying a date on which that election will be held and what subject will be on that election’s ballot. What does a bill that calls an election look like? The following parts of a bill in the California Legislature contain provisions related to the calling of an election:
KION News Channel 5/46

Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers

By Adam Beam SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly return to the state Capitol on Monday to The post Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oil companies spent big to elect new California legislators. What will their millions buy?

A handful of moderate Democrats and Republicans, beneficiaries of millions in oil contributions, are headed to the California Senate and Assembly this week. The industry spent heavily on the primary and general elections to boost business-friendly Republicans and moderate Democrats. One oil-funded political action committee — The Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class, Including Energy Companies who Produce Gas, Oil, Jobs and Pay Taxes — spent more than $8 million in 2022 backing candidates it thought might be helpful in fending off a possible windfall penalty.
