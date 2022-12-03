Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
multihousingnews.com
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
Public comment window open for Salt Lake-Farmington I-15 expansion plan
To help keep up with the state's growing population, the Utah Department of Transportation has released its new proposal to expand I-15 to five lanes between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial
We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!. The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers. The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective. Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and...
ksl.com
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
SLCPD’s Pay-it-Forward event lavishes 50 children with holiday gifts, experiences
Fifty children selected from the Salt Lake School District spent their Saturday with Santa and shopping for Christmas presents, courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department's Pay-it-Forward program.
KSLTV
Volunteers desperately needed to take kids in need Christmas shopping
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A major Christmas giving event to help students in need in South Jordan is in “need” itself. Christmas For Kids — which is put on by the Jordan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the Jordan School District — is short about 200 volunteer chaperones, and the event is just five days away.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
buildingsaltlake.com
Seven-story ‘attainable housing’ project in the Granary would add to thousands of new units on the way
[[ Be in the know about urban planning and development in Salt Lake City and support a local source of news by becoming a Building Salt Lake supporting member. ]]. Developers are filling the queue with a string of residential developments that will continue the transformation of the area southwest of Downtown, with the latest being a seven-story, single-use building in the Granary.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
Provo art show highlights intersection between Latter-day Saint faith, OCD
With a deep look inward, each artist projected — outward — their experiences. And judging by the line extending out the door of Writ & Vision on Friday, the work resonated with the community. On Friday, the rare book store on Provo’s Center Street helped open a new...
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
denver7.com
How bringing in new companies is inadvertently creating a housing crisis in some states
Outdoor spaces, including parks, have become homes for people who access housing in Salt Lake City, Utah. “This year, particularly, we have had a lot of families unsheltered, living in cars and even in tents with children," said Wendy Garvin, who leads the nonprofit organization, Unsheltered Utah,. Garvin has been...
KSLTV
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT wants public comments for proposed Orem expansion
OREM, Utah – A new plan to expand 1600 North in Orem could affect homes and businesses. The plan is to expand the section of 1600 N between State Street and 1200 W to five lanes and a bike lane. “We’re trying to find ways where we can help...
