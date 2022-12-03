ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
OGDEN, UT
multihousingnews.com

McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community

Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Volunteers desperately needed to take kids in need Christmas shopping

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A major Christmas giving event to help students in need in South Jordan is in “need” itself. Christmas For Kids — which is put on by the Jordan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the Jordan School District — is short about 200 volunteer chaperones, and the event is just five days away.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Seven-story ‘attainable housing’ project in the Granary would add to thousands of new units on the way

[[ Be in the know about urban planning and development in Salt Lake City and support a local source of news by becoming a Building Salt Lake supporting member. ]]. Developers are filling the queue with a string of residential developments that will continue the transformation of the area southwest of Downtown, with the latest being a seven-story, single-use building in the Granary.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT wants public comments for proposed Orem expansion

OREM, Utah – A new plan to expand 1600 North in Orem could affect homes and businesses. The plan is to expand the section of 1600 N between State Street and 1200 W to five lanes and a bike lane. “We’re trying to find ways where we can help...
OREM, UT

