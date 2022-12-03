ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Map: Your 2022 guide to seeing Christmas lights in Utah this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It's that (most wonderful) time of year again!. Colorful Christmas lights are decorating homes and streets across Utah and KSL.com's annual lights map is back to help you see them all this holiday season. Grab some hot cocoa and your loved ones, and make your way to some of the brightest and most colorful lights displays in the state!
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19

CENTERVILLE — For Betsy Ryan, COVID-19 can't be ignored just because it's the holiday season. Before the pandemic, the 39-year-old from Centerville said there was little concern about any signs of sickness during family gatherings. That changed, she said, after "going through the experience of COVID-19 and seeing how destructive it can be, for especially immunocompromised people or people in my family with some health issues."
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
