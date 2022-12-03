Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tulane will face Southern Cal in Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas; see details here
As expected, Tulane’s reward for winning the American Athletic Conference championship is a date with blue-blood program Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl. The buzz of Saturday’s 45-28 home win against Central Florida had not worn off when the official pairing was announced a little past 1:30 p.m. Sunday as the entire team watched ESPN’s bowl selection show in the Glazer Club at Yulman Stadium. This particular matchup, though, added a little more electricity.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
Pakistan's craven conservatism no match for England team on a mission
Determination not to lose at all costs defeats the purpose of inviting the big teams to play
CBS Sports
World Cup: England's free-scoring forwards catch fire at the right time, but France now stand in the way
Hungary's record of 27 goals at a single World Cup is probably just about safe, but make no mistake: England are coming for the Qatar scoring title. With four games played, Gareth Southgate's side have already already matched the tally of the 2006 world champions and blown by Spain's tally on the way to glory in South Africa four years later. England have 12 goals to their name at the World Cup. No one else has hit double figures.
