The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Don Morphy Dishes Top Trends for Men This Holiday SeasonLeah FrazierDallas, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
dallasexpress.com
Local School Board Votes to Remove Books
A quorum of the Frisco Independent School District’s (FISD) Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to ban campus circulation of five books containing sexually explicit or obscene content. The books in question were Check, Please! Book 1: #Hockey, Chicken Girl, Glass, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: George Fuller, Mayor, City of McKinney
December 2022 — Invest: was joined by George Fuller, mayor of the City of McKinney, to discuss how the county seat is developing with an eye on tech and creating a community that is affordable and attractive to a new generation. “As a municipality, we can’t dictate what happens in the private market, but we can incentivize it,” he said.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
dallasexpress.com
$3B Local Community Planned
On Wednesday, developers confirmed a plan for a $3 billion, 112-acre community to be built in the former Wade Park site in Frisco. Planned at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in Frisco, “The Mix” community will include 3 million square feet of housing, approximately 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail, and two hotels, according to the development team. New York-based JVP Management is the master developer for the project.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Superb Woman: Hon. Dr. Janice Ingram
DeSoto, TX - Dr. Janice Ingram served as a member of the DeSoto ISD Board for 12 years; six as President and two as Board Secretary. For two of those years, she was the only African American and female member. Under her leadership, the largest bond program passed by the...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Whistleblowers | Complaints and Reports
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, former Dallas Independent School District (DISD) construction project manager Zachariah Manning earned the ire of his supervisors in 2015 when he raised concerns over potentially illegal activity in the district’s Capital Improvement Department, where he worked. Manning accused then-department director Sylvia Peña...
dallasexpress.com
First-Ever Dallas Public Skatepark Plans in Motion
Plans for a Dallas skatepark are in motion, as the skatepark renderings were presented to the public last Thursday. The skatepark would be the first-ever public skatepark in Dallas. The planned location is 45,600 square feet at Bachman Park, 3500 W. Northwest Highway, close to the Love Field airport. With...
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
The Plano Holiday Parade To Return
The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer. According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.
dallasexpress.com
More Dallas Regulations
The City of Dallas is developing an ordinance that may ban the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits. The plan would phase out the use of gas-powered lawn care and landscaping tools in Dallas for city departments, contractors, businesses, and residents by 2027 or 2030 and mandate the use of equipment that does not use gasoline.
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Vehicle Regulations Planned for Residential Neighborhoods
In some Dallas neighborhoods, big commercial vehicles parked in driveways or on the street are very common, even though many are forbidden from parking there in current city rules. But city officials say the Dallas rules are outdated and hard to enforce. “There are a lot of complaints about our...
dallasexpress.com
Museum Reopens After Bomb Threat
The Dallas Museum of Art had a delayed opening on Sunday afternoon after reportedly receiving a bomb threat earlier in the morning. Dallas police said the DMA got a call about 8:30 a.m. from an unspecified individual saying there was a bomb in the museum. The museum officials immediately evacuated all personnel from the building and alerted the Dallas Police Department.
Arlington native named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
The TIME article highlights Guyton's big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS's July 4 celebration.
dallasexpress.com
Breakfast with Santa Raises Thousands
The Northpark Center held its 32nd annual Breakfast with Santa Spectacular on Sunday, December 4, raising thousands of dollars for hospitalized children and their families in the process. The sold-out event featured a catered breakfast of tasty treats, dancing and caroling performances, and live reindeer. Hosted by the Women’s Auxiliary...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
