Bleacher Report
Ranking The 5 NHL Teams That Should Trade for Blues Center Ryan O'Reilly
If it feels like we've been picking on the St. Louis Blues a bit this season...well, maybe we have been. After all, it wasn't that long ago we looked at how the Blues could trade UFA-to-be Vladimir Tarasenko. Since winning seven in a row, they have lost six of their...
Bleacher Report
The Reasons for the Bruins' Historic Start, Ranked
Have you heard the news? The Boston Bruins are pretty good this year. They went 14-0-0 at TD Garden before Monday's shootout loss to Vegas, setting a new NHL record for the longest home streak to start a season. They persevered through key injuries, goaltender Linus Ullmark is making an early case for Vezina contention, and it looks like new head coach Jim Montgomery is panning out.
