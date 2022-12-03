Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Details Botched DDT At Survivor Series WarGames
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has reflected on a botched spot in her Survivor Series match and admits she “f*cked it up” but only to keep Shotzi safe. At Survivor Series WarGames Ronda Rousey put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Shotzi. Continuing her run of dominance on the blue brand Rousey forced Shotzi to submit with her patented armbar.
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
AEW Star Didn’t Want To Take Enforced Break After All Out
A current star in AEW says they didn’t want to take a break following All Out but due to a situation with their teammates, they were forced to. Some stars of AEw were forced to take a break from the company following All Out for their part in the alleged backstage fight that took place after the event. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk were all suspended for their part in the brawl with The Elite only returning to AEW television at Full Gear in November.
Ex-Ring Of Honor Stars At WWE Tryout
Two former Ring of Honor stars have been participating in a WWE tryout and were spotted in the crowd for the 6th of December edition of NXT. PWInsider has reported that WWE was holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida which will run for the best part of a week. Two names that were initially confirmed to be attending were 23-year-old MLW star KC Navarro was attending as was former AEW and IMPACT Wrestling star, Kylie Rae. But now it has emerged that former Ring of Honor stars Vincent and Dutch are also part of the tryout.
Top SmackDown Star “Medically Disqualified” From Competing This Friday
One of SmackDown’s top stars won’t be in action this Friday due to being “medically disqualified.”. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has found himself in an alliance with the Brawling Brutes, and at Survivor Series, he competed alongside them as well as Kevin Owens to take on all five members of The Bloodline. Despite their best efforts, they came up short when Sami Zayn proved his alliance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he not only stopped the referee from counting when Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns pinned, but also hit a low blow on Kevin Owens and allowed Jey Uso to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
NXT Premium Live Events Set To Once Again Go On The Road
A new report has indicated that NXT’s feature events are set to no longer be from the Performance Center starting from February 2023. The stars of the original black and gold brand had been on the road for their showpiece events since 2015, just one year after the brand launched. As with many things, this came to a grinding halt during the Coronavirus pandemic, and since then the shows have emanated from Full Sail University and later the Performance Center. The one exception to this was for Stand & Deliver earlier this year, when NXT joined the rest of the roster in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania week.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Left WWE
Claudio Castagnoli has commented that it was a tough decision to leave WWE, but there were a number of factors which led to him making the move to AEW. Following a glittering independent career Claudio Castagnoli, under the ring name Cesaro, finally joined WWE in 2011. After earning plenty of accolades with the company including United States and Tag Team gold, he allowed his contract to expire in February 2022 and quickly moved on to a new challenge with All Elite Wrestling.
Sami Zayn On What Has Impressed Him Most About Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn has opened up about working with Roman Reigns on television every week and explains why he wishes their Survivor Series moment was on free TV. Sami Zayn has stolen the spotlight in recent months through his work with The Bloodline as the group’s ‘Honorary Uce.’ Any questions about Zayn’s loyalty were answered at Survivor Series when he left his old friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up a huge win inside WarGames.
Tony Khan Counters Criticism Of How AEW Introduces New Talent
AEW President Tony Khan has given his response to criticism over the way the company introduces new talent to fans on television. On Rampage, AEW fans were introduced to Shane Taylor for the first time as the former Ring of Honor Television Champion confronted his former Pretty Boy Killers’ tag team partner Keith Lee to challenge Lee to a tag team match at Final Battle.
How To Watch ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling presents the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 and it’s called Final Battle. The final AEW pay-per-view presentation of 2022 is called Final Battle. The main event will see eight-time World Champion and the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli. When Jericho beat Claudio for the title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21st, it was a cheap win, so Claudio is hoping for a fair fight this time.
Former WWE Writer Questions If John Cena Breaking World Title Record Is Important
A former writer for WWE doesn’t want to see John Cena in the title picture again. John Cena was a full-time wrestler in WWE from 2002 to 2017, after which he became a part-timer. Cena’s biggest career accomplishment is his 16 reigns as either WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on the same number of world title reigns as Ric Flair.
Jim Cornette Bewildered At Chris Jericho’s Pro Wrestling Olympics Pitch
Jim Cornette has shot down Chris Jericho’s proposal that professional wrestling could have a place as an Olympic sport. It is certainly a unique approach, however ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho has made claims that you could compare professional wrestling to an Olympic event like figure skating with two people working together, and hopes to make a pitch to the official Olympics committee.
Becky Lynch Thanked Fans After RAW (VIDEO)
Having recently made her return to WWE, Becky Lynch sent a heartfelt message to the fans in attendance after RAW went off the air. The 5th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW closed out with triple-threat women’s match, pitting ‘The Man’ against Nikki Cross and the eventual victor, Alexa Bliss.
The Usos React To Being Ranked #1 In PWI Top 100 Tag Teams
After being ranked the top tag team in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Usos have given their take on the accolade. Having been ranked fourth as part of the 2021 awards, The Usos reached the top spot whilst spending the majority of this year as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They pipped FTR to the top spot, despite the number of belts held by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The Young Bucks, who were ranked first last year, dropped to eighth.
Solo Sikoa Reacts To Recent Praise From AEW Star
Solo Sikoa has commented on some recent comments from one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. As the “Enforcer” of the dominant WWE stable known as The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has earned a reputation for being a tough guy that is known for being stoic. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might talk, Sami Zayn might dance and The Usos might show off their energy, Solo keeps it cool by standing there with his arms crossed.
Latest WWE Tryout Features Former AEW Star
The latest round of WWE tryouts has thrown up a familiar name to long-time AEW fans as a former star of the company participated in them. With Triple H now in charge of WWE, it was reported that the company is looking to recruit pro wrestling talent from outside the company again rather than their previous strategy of looking mainly at college athletes to become their next big stars.
