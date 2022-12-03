ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eugene Bertram Thomas, 1924-2022

Nicknamed Joe (after the comics character Bazooka Joe) by his father, Eugene Bertram Thomas was born to Jessie Mae Campton Thomas and Clarence George Thomas on April 2, 1924. His parents and only sibling, older brother Jerold Campton Thomas (1921–1973), preceded him in death. Joe learned to fly while...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Chad Bernard Holub (McCay), 1974-2022

On Friday, December 2, at approximately 11:15 a.m., he inserted a delicate needle between his toes to deliver the immediate ecstasy and relief of heroin — the escape to a pleasant place, to run away from the nothingness of life, the fulfillment of a habit. The drug coursed through his veins, expanded a feeling of health and thoughts … then killed him. Dead. Bits of criminal fentanyl were unknowingly mixed in. A killer.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer

Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Bob's Footlong's Comeback

After 72 years in business, Bob’s Footlong, beloved hot dog haunt of teens and truckers alike, shut its doors November of 2021. But like the chili stains on a shirtfront, it seems it wasn’t gone for good. Jessica and Daniel Milich have bought the business, are now, keys in hand, hiring staff and readying to reopen the shop in early January. You can almost smell the chili.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Death at City Hall

Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

One Killed in Eureka Fire

One person died in an early-morning fire on Meyers Avenue in Eureka today, according to Humboldt Bay Fire. According to a press release, three engines, a ladder truck and two deputy chiefs were dispatched to a report of a fire in a residential structure with an occupant possibly trapped inside at about 2:40 a.m. The first unit on scene reported a "working fire" in a single-story residence. Inside, the crew found an unconscious person in a bedroom.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022

Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
EUREKA, CA
humboldt.edu

Humboldt Ties Remain Strong for Prominent Alumna

Kari Marie Norgaard (‘92, Biology) got more than she expected out of Cal Poly Humboldt. Since her graduation 30 years ago, she has remained connected to the University and the North Coast. After graduation, she has remained connected to the University and the North Coast. A professor of Sociology...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka

According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help

We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

One Killed in Early Morning House Fire on Pine Hill

At 0240 early Monday morning, December 5th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 4800 block of Meyers Avenue in Eureka. Additional information indicated an occupant may be trapped inside. The...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update: Video] Gas Leak Near 7th & F Street in Arcata

A gas leak near 7th and F Street in Arcata was reported just after 8 a.m. on December 6. The dispatcher requested that Arcata Fire respond to the area stating that PG&E and Arcata Police Department were at the scene and needed assistance. Scanner traffic indicated that there is a gas leak coming up through the asphalt, causing hazardous conditions.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Empress Gennie Makes Community and Makes a Living With the Hair Skills Passed Down From Her Ancestors

Empress Gennie considers herself the Humboldt Dreadlock Queen. Like any queen, Gennie, 31, feels the most comfortable and safe behind her castle walls. In this case, she guards her castle by keeping people at more than arm’s length. She cyber-meets each new client with skepticism, and did the same with this reporter.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy