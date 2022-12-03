Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Eugene Bertram Thomas, 1924-2022
Nicknamed Joe (after the comics character Bazooka Joe) by his father, Eugene Bertram Thomas was born to Jessie Mae Campton Thomas and Clarence George Thomas on April 2, 1924. His parents and only sibling, older brother Jerold Campton Thomas (1921–1973), preceded him in death. Joe learned to fly while...
OBITUARY: Chad Bernard Holub (McCay), 1974-2022
On Friday, December 2, at approximately 11:15 a.m., he inserted a delicate needle between his toes to deliver the immediate ecstasy and relief of heroin — the escape to a pleasant place, to run away from the nothingness of life, the fulfillment of a habit. The drug coursed through his veins, expanded a feeling of health and thoughts … then killed him. Dead. Bits of criminal fentanyl were unknowingly mixed in. A killer.
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
Bob's Footlong's Comeback
After 72 years in business, Bob’s Footlong, beloved hot dog haunt of teens and truckers alike, shut its doors November of 2021. But like the chili stains on a shirtfront, it seems it wasn’t gone for good. Jessica and Daniel Milich have bought the business, are now, keys in hand, hiring staff and readying to reopen the shop in early January. You can almost smell the chili.
Humboldt County Fair General Manager Submits Resignation Letter: Report
A woman known to sleep in front of Arcata City Hall was found deceased in the alcove outside the building’s front door, according to Redheaded Blackbelt. Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn confirmed that foul play was not suspected in her death and that the coroner had taken custody of the decedent.
Death at City Hall
Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
(CONTEST) Your Art Critic Skills are Needed to Judge Humboldt Inmates’ Holiday Illustrations
History has proven, time and again, that there is no group of sophisticates more qualified to appreciate, interpret and judge art than LoCO readers. Thus, who better to weigh in on the fifth annual Humboldt Correctional Facility Holiday Art Contest than y’all. Your talents are needed, people! Let’s get to work.
One Killed in Eureka Fire
One person died in an early-morning fire on Meyers Avenue in Eureka today, according to Humboldt Bay Fire. According to a press release, three engines, a ladder truck and two deputy chiefs were dispatched to a report of a fire in a residential structure with an occupant possibly trapped inside at about 2:40 a.m. The first unit on scene reported a "working fire" in a single-story residence. Inside, the crew found an unconscious person in a bedroom.
Offshore Wind Bidding Closed for the Day, but Will Resume Tomorrow
Bidding has closed for the day in the Bureau of Ocean Land Management’s big offshore lease auction. So far, the bids for the two areas off Humboldt up for lease have reached $141.5 million, and the three larger areas off Morro Bay have reached $260.6 million. You can follow...
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
Humboldt Ties Remain Strong for Prominent Alumna
Kari Marie Norgaard (‘92, Biology) got more than she expected out of Cal Poly Humboldt. Since her graduation 30 years ago, she has remained connected to the University and the North Coast. After graduation, she has remained connected to the University and the North Coast. A professor of Sociology...
‘Abandoned’ RV on Fire in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, fire personnel are at the scene of vehicle fire near the intersection of G Street and Harris Street in Eureka. The call went out over the scanner just after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle is reported to be an “abandoned” RV and is in the process of being extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible.
TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help
We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
One Killed in Early Morning House Fire on Pine Hill
At 0240 early Monday morning, December 5th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 4800 block of Meyers Avenue in Eureka. Additional information indicated an occupant may be trapped inside. The...
Headline Humboldt Covers the Lawsuit Filed by the Institute for Justice Against the Cannabis Abatement Program
Headline Humboldt covered the Institute of Justice’s townhall meeting in Redway about the lawsuit against the County of Humboldt’s abatement program. The story starts about minute marker 15. As a side note, we got a kick out of how the reporter, Ryan Hutson, who also writes for Redheaded...
[Update: Video] Gas Leak Near 7th & F Street in Arcata
A gas leak near 7th and F Street in Arcata was reported just after 8 a.m. on December 6. The dispatcher requested that Arcata Fire respond to the area stating that PG&E and Arcata Police Department were at the scene and needed assistance. Scanner traffic indicated that there is a gas leak coming up through the asphalt, causing hazardous conditions.
Are You DONE With That GUN? The Eureka Police Department Will Buy it From You at the Wharfinger on Dec. 18!
In an effort to create safer communities by taking guns that are no longer wanted off the streets, the City of Eureka is hosting a gun buyback on Sunday, December 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way, Eureka. During the gun buyback event,...
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Empress Gennie Makes Community and Makes a Living With the Hair Skills Passed Down From Her Ancestors
Empress Gennie considers herself the Humboldt Dreadlock Queen. Like any queen, Gennie, 31, feels the most comfortable and safe behind her castle walls. In this case, she guards her castle by keeping people at more than arm’s length. She cyber-meets each new client with skepticism, and did the same with this reporter.
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
ACLU Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Loleta Elementary Alleging Discrimination Against Native and Disabled Students
For the second time in less than a decade, the ACLU of Northern California today filed a civil rights complaint on behalf of the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria alleging repeated acts of discrimination by Loleta Elementary School employees against Native students and students with disabilities. According to...
