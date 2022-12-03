ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

IDOC seeks reentry center walkaway

The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away while on an errand in the community. The post IDOC seeks reentry center walkaway appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police

It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released

UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspects in case of missing Idaho boy could be in Ohio, North Dakota

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
FRUITLAND, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home

On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays

Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans. But nearly two […] The post Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
uiargonaut.com

Police release new information about a stalking incident

Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Michael Vaughan search: Social media interview

BOISE, Idaho — More than a year ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland, Idaho. On Thursday, Fruitland Police revealed the identity of two more people they believe have firsthand knowledge of the boy's abduction. In addition to the two newly-identified men, police already had...
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy