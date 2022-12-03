Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
Related
IDOC seeks reentry center walkaway
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away while on an errand in the community. The post IDOC seeks reentry center walkaway appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police
It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released
UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspects in case of missing Idaho boy could be in Ohio, North Dakota
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Idaho murders: Police provide update on victim's stalker reference, dog found at crime scene
Idaho police on Monday shared several updates in their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, though there are still no suspects.
City of Boise is considering regulating late rent fees
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council considered an ordinance change to regulate late rent penalty fees in their Tuesday work session before the regularly scheduled council meeting. The state of Idaho has no laws regulating the maximum penalty a landlord can charge a tenant who fails to pay...
Lewiston, Nezperce Mayors Earn $20,000 Grants by Completing Community Health Academy
BOISE - Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson, along with Nezperce Mayor Steve Bateman and Nezperce City Clerk/Treasurer Rhonda Schmidt, recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is...
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays
Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans. But nearly two […] The post Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Cottonwood, Bovill Among Those Awarded Drinking Water and Wastewater System Grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers, and all...
Michael Vaughan Update Sheds Light on Suspects, Boy's Remains Still Unfound
Police have appealed to two individuals regarding the disappearance of Michael Vaughan as the "talking window" is "closing."
uiargonaut.com
Police release new information about a stalking incident
Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Michael Vaughan search: Social media interview
BOISE, Idaho — More than a year ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland, Idaho. On Thursday, Fruitland Police revealed the identity of two more people they believe have firsthand knowledge of the boy's abduction. In addition to the two newly-identified men, police already had...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
Idaho murders: Former first floor tenant of Moscow home says he couldn't hear activity from other floors
A former tenant of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 says he couldn't hear activity from other floors when he lived on the first floor.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0