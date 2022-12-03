Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Joe Biden's student loan effort is unfair and costly
It is Congress, after all, that is vested with the ability to tax and spend public money for the national government — not the executive branch.
Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage Passed by U.S. Senate With GOP Support
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer. The...
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files' Spark Calls for Consequences
A series of document dumps called the “Twitter files” have exposed the social media companies’ collusion with federal law enforcement and the Democratic Party to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election, and now lawmakers are calling for consequences. Billionaire and new Twitter owner...
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by […]
FEDS: U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs in November
The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November, more than economists expected. “Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, health care, and government,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Employment declined in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing.”. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, with...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Real ID Requirement for Domestic Flights Pushed Back Two Years to 2025
Americans will now have an extra two years to obtain a REAL ID driver's license or identification card, the Department of Homeland Security has announced. Travelers in the U.S. that are 18 years of age of older must have a REAL ID (or Star Cards) to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities beginning May 7, 2025.
Butter Battle: Key Holiday Ingredient Feels Inflation's Pinch
It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0