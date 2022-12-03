Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portal Open: How UGA Could Utilize the Transfer Portal
For better or for worse, the CFB world is constantly changing. The transfer portal is one of the new developments to burst onto the scene in recent years, and it has drastically changed roster management at each level.
Georgia Opens As a Favorite Over Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs discovered their opponent for the College Football Playoff Semi-final this afternoon after the final College Football Playoff rankings were released on ESPN. They will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl (played in Atlanta, Georgia)
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
Piedmont Academy shotgun team repeats as state champion
The Piedmont Academy shotgun team repeated as the GIAA Class AA state champion this season. The team broke 844 of 900 targets, beating the runner-up’s total by 34 shots.
Three Piedmont Academy softball players sign with colleges
Three Piedmont Academy seniors were honored this week for signing with college softball programs. Jacie Jenkins signed with Young Harris College, while both Emily McEwen and Abby Arnold signed with Gordon College. All three were selected for the GIAA All-Star Game, the Class AA All-State Team and the All-Region 4-AA Team.
Raphael Warnock carries Rockdale and Newton; Warnock projected statewide winner
Incumbent Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock carried both Rockdale and Newton counties in the runoff election against Herschel Walker Tuesday. With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, Warnock far outpaced Republican challenger Walker in Rockdale County. Warnock captured 75.48% of the vote, to Walker’s 24.52%.
NOTICE OF ADOPTION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF BARROW COUNTY THE STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: PETITION FOR THE ADOPTION OF M.B.F.
NOTICE OF ADOPTION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF BARROW COUNTY THE STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: PETITION FOR THE ADOPTION OF M.B.F. and E.C.W. ADOPTION NO. 22-A-46-P TO: Jessica Lauren Williams, biological mother of M.B.F. and E.C.W. whose last known addresses are 25 Riverbend Drive, Covington, GA 30014 and/or 45 Danielle Drive, Oxford, GA 30054. You are hereby notified that the Petition for the Adoption of M.B.F. and E.C.W., which has been filed in the Superior Court of Barrow County, Georgia Adoption number 22-A-46-P to adopt M.B.F. and E.C.W. and filed pursuant to O.C.G.A. §§19-8-10(a)(1), (a)(5), (b)(1) and (b)(2) and 19-8-13 is set for hearing. You are further notified that the hearing date for final consideration of the termination of your parental rights to the minor children and the adoption of the children by Petitioners is January 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the courtroom assigned to the Honorable Nicholas Primm, Superior Court of Barrow County, 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, Georgia 30680. Prepared and submitted by: Dawn H. Taylor, Georgia Bar No. 378468, Attorney for Petitioners, 3453 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suite A, Suwanee, Georgia 300234, 770-910-9969 (tel.) 678-868-2213 dawn@dawntaylorlaw.com. 901-89147 12/7 14 21 2022.
Notice of Organization Notice is hereby given that articles of
Notice of Organization Notice is hereby given that articles of Organization, which organizes Minds, Milestones, & Motions LLC, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Limited Liability Company Act. The initial registered office of the company is located at 1469 Kings Point Way Conyers , GA 30094 , and its initial registered agent at such address is Derianne' Jones. 907-88007 12/7 14 2022.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2022:. • Simeon Abebe, 38, 3040 Brownmoore Drive, Marietta; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane,...
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death near Blue Ridge Lane
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred along Blue Ridge Lane in Conyers early Sunday morning. Deputies were dispatched to an area of Blue Ridge Lane at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 following reports of a disturbance, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
