Glamorous as always, Blake Lively let her baby bump speak for itself at her red-carpet pregnancy announcement in September 2022. Jaws dropped at the stunning mama in the glittering full-length gown with heels (which, fair—she is gorgeous!). But it wasn’t her look that stood out the most to me. It’s the fact that the Gossip Girl star is glowing and pregnant with her fourth baby, a feat that is doing so much to help normalize big families. Maybe, just maybe, her pregnancy might help make it OK for me to want a big family, too.

8 DAYS AGO