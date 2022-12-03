Read full article on original website
Related
My daughter died of loneliness. I’m on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing this grief
I know this because my daughter Rylie lost her battle with mental health last year. Ultimately, addiction took her life. But, like too many others, Rylie’s addiction was deeply rooted in her core struggle: chronic loneliness. Before she lost her life, my wife and I had already been keenly...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Watch Christina Milian’s daughter hilariously try to dial a rotary phone and try not to feel ancient
Ah, the rotary phone. For Gen Z’ers who spot this ancient relic it might as well be the same as finding dinosaur fossils. In both cases, they don’t know what to do with them! But, as we all know, when you don’t know how to do something, there’s a TikTok video that’s just waiting to show you how.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Katherine Heigl’s memories of being a working mom with a baby are an emotional gut-punch
During an appearance on The View, Katherine Heigl—accompanied by her eldest daughter, Naleigh—recalled her early days of new motherhood with brutal honesty. The co-hosts replayed a previous appearance Heigl made on the show when Naleigh was just a toddler. In the clip, she’s seen running from the audience up to her mama’s lap. After watching the clip, Heigl grew emotional and explained just how meaningful that particular moment was to her during those tough days of new motherhood after she and her husband adopted Naleigh in 2009.
Just Thinking: Wrapping up Christmas is no easy task
I compartmentalize Christmas. I have to. It’s the only way I can accomplish it. Children, by contrast, see the holiday season – any holiday, since according to something called the Interfaith Calendar, 15 religious holidays are celebrated in December – as one glittery swoop that culminates wherever the most presents are.
Some jerk sent Ms. Rachel hate mail and moms on TikTok are NOT having it
Sending Ms. Rachel a hateful email is the modern-day equivalent of punching Mr. Rogers in the face. One, it’s absurd to even have a single negative feeling about someone like Ms. Rachel, and two, people who bully saints like Ms. Rachel should absolutely face the consequences. And in this case, those consequences are angry moms on TikTok.
Viral TikTok shows the emotional moment a mama chimpanzee meets her baby for the first time
I hate to break it to you, but if you think you’re not the kind of person who cries during animal videos…well, today you’re gonna be that exact kind of person. In a viral TikTok that takes place at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, a chimpanzee mom and baby are reunited after a long few days post-birth.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
What to do when your toddler goes on a food strike
Not once in becoming a mother was I prepared for the unexpected moment when my toddler would no longer eat anything I sat right in front of him. From pureed concoctions to swiping a handful of food off of my plate, it seemed like there was nothing he wouldn’t eat. But his newly onset toddler food strike has caused much of a dilemma in our daily mealtimes—and has caused me the utmost frustration.
What I didn’t get about being a mom in your early twenties until I became one
I found out I was pregnant when I was 23 years old. It was and unexpected and unplanned pregnancy—yet it felt like it was the perfect alignment of our stars. While my husband and I didn’t have any intentions of starting a family until later on in our twenties, it was the best thing that ever happened to us—and our child is a godsend. I know most people have their presumptions, but being a young mom in your early twenties isn’t what many assume it to be.
10 adorable gifts for baby’s first holiday season
This article is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. It’s a fact: The holiday season is even more magical with children. From watching their eyes fill with wonder as they take in twinkling lights to the thrill of selecting the perfect gifts for your greatest gift, this truly is a special time of year. Even if your little one won’t remember the specifics of their first holiday season, you surely will.
How bipolar disorder shaped my experience of motherhood
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Amelia Zachry and originally appeared on The Mighty. Living was easy in my early 20s, but times got dark pretty quickly for me. I displayed maladaptive behaviors that were self-destructive and reckless. I felt life was intolerable and I could not find my footing. I suffered in silence as I toyed with ideas of ending my life, the fantasy of nonexistence filled my days. It would be years until I received the news that would change the trajectory of my life: when I finally learned that I had bipolar disorder type II.
Blake Lively expecting baby number 4 is a big deal in normalizing big families
Glamorous as always, Blake Lively let her baby bump speak for itself at her red-carpet pregnancy announcement in September 2022. Jaws dropped at the stunning mama in the glittering full-length gown with heels (which, fair—she is gorgeous!). But it wasn’t her look that stood out the most to me. It’s the fact that the Gossip Girl star is glowing and pregnant with her fourth baby, a feat that is doing so much to help normalize big families. Maybe, just maybe, her pregnancy might help make it OK for me to want a big family, too.
To all the babysitters who dedicate their time (and love) to our children
We often get so lost in the whirlwind of parenthood that we forget to stop and show appreciation for those who help to keep us lifted and balanced through it all. But right now, I want to extend a babysitter thank you note to all the selfless sitters who have dedicated their time (and love) to our kids.
I’ll be an ‘overprotective’ mama this RSV season—and I’m not sorry for it
Tis the season of all the merry things—the holidays, traveling and more quality time with your loved ones. But tis also the season of all the scary things—like higher rates of viruses, and namely, cold, flu and RSV season. According to data from the CDC, hospitals are overwhelmed...
What parenting with a severe mental illness looks like
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.
Kate Hudson on co-parenting with three different dads: ‘I feel like we’re killing it’
Like everything else, Kate Hudson is making co-parenting look not only doable but potentially even fulfilling. In a recent story published in The Sunday Times, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at not only her fun personality as she flits around their studio, but also at a more serious topic — how parenting three children with three different dads can work.
12 birth month butterflies and their special meanings
There is something special about finding the different meanings associated with your birth month. Whether you’re searching for baby names amongst birth month flowers or simply wanting to learn more about your or your little one’s zodiac sign, there is a certain excitement to uncovering those special meanings. Birth month butterflies are no different.
Motherly
New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0