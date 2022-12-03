Read full article on original website
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
