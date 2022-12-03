Read full article on original website
Authorities ID victim killed in broad daylight running gun battle on Birmingham’s east side
Authorities have released the name of a man killed Monday during a running gun battle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III, 22, of Midfield. The gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on or near Roebuck Parkway and Springville Road,...
61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
Running gun battle in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A running gun battle in east Birmingham left one person dead and two others injured. The victim is the city’s 134th homicide this year. A shootout on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old man pushed the city over its 2021 homicide tally of 132. With 26 days left in...
Police on scene of fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa. Police were called at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 600 block of 33rd Street East, said spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. That location is Hodo Haven Apartments. Officers arrived to find a male who had been shot. He was...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Woman found dead inside Alabama business of apparent gunshot; how she got there under investigation
A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside an Alabama business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that the victim was a white female, but her identity has not been determined. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said exactly what happened to the adult...
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday. Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.
Alabama woman charged with murdering woman found dead inside business
An Alabama woman has been charged with murder after police were called to a business Saturday morning and found a woman had been shot to death. Adamsville police say they were called to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on Saturday morning and found a woman in her mid-40s dead of a gunshot wound. An online search indicates the address is the location of an auto repair shop.
I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
Tuscaloosa police investigating after homemade road spikes found near North River Yacht Club
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have launched a criminal investigation involving alleged road spikes near the North River Yacht Club parking lot. Investigators say the homemade spikes were deliberately sprinkled about because there was a Christmas party going on inside the clubhouse. This all happened Saturday night around 7:40,...
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
Woman shot to death inside Adamsville business; another woman charged with murder
A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound over the weekend inside an Adamsville business. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on a report of a shooting inside the business, said Adamsville police Assistant Chief Chris Robinson. That location is listed as an auto repair shop.
Birmingham motorist found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Eddie James Fair Jr. He was 52 and lived in Birmingham. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist notified authorities of...
Birmingham approves $3.7 million to complete Carraway demolition
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus got an injection of funding Tuesday when the Birmingham City Council approved spending $3.7 million to help complete demolition of the former hospital. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the Carraway project, which includes a planned 9,000-seat, $50...
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
A-Train Station opens first restaurant on Birmingham’s West End [PHOTOS]
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
Overturned trailer creates blockage on Hwy 70
CALERA – On Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, the Calera Police Department shared news of an overturned tractor trailer just outside of Calera on Highway 70 at Co. Rd. 97. Minor Injuries have been reported, according to an official Facebook post by the CPD. One lane is currently blocked, but both lanes of Hwy 70 will likely be blocked as the 18-wheeler is turned upright and towed.
