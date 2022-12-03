ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday. Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.
ADAMSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with murdering woman found dead inside business

An Alabama woman has been charged with murder after police were called to a business Saturday morning and found a woman had been shot to death. Adamsville police say they were called to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on Saturday morning and found a woman in her mid-40s dead of a gunshot wound. An online search indicates the address is the location of an auto repair shop.
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham approves $3.7 million to complete Carraway demolition

The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus got an injection of funding Tuesday when the Birmingham City Council approved spending $3.7 million to help complete demolition of the former hospital. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the Carraway project, which includes a planned 9,000-seat, $50...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

A-Train Station opens first restaurant on Birmingham’s West End [PHOTOS]

A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Overturned trailer creates blockage on Hwy 70

CALERA – On Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, the Calera Police Department shared news of an overturned tractor trailer just outside of Calera on Highway 70 at Co. Rd. 97. Minor Injuries have been reported, according to an official Facebook post by the CPD. One lane is currently blocked, but both lanes of Hwy 70 will likely be blocked as the 18-wheeler is turned upright and towed.
CALERA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy