Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham and BJCTA to expand Birmingham On-Demand hours, coverage area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) and the City of Birmingham are working together to expand the hours and coverage area of Birmingham’s microtransit service, Birmingham On-Demand. As a result of the partnership, there will be new evening hours from 8-11 p.m.in the City Center zone,...
Birmingham’s Southtown makes way for homes, offices, restaurants and retail: Here’s a first look at Edgehill
Birmingham residents can get their first look at a new mixed-use development that will take the place of Birmingham’s former Southtown public housing community. Edgehill at Southtown will occupy the 26-acre tract between UAB and Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham along University Boulevard. A website shows illustrations of the...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
The new year is somehow already around the corner, so it’s time to start working on your New Year’s goals. It’s a perfect time to snag your dream job because there are more than 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about amazing opportunities with companies in The Magic City.
wbrc.com
I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
charlottemagazine.com
Nonstop Flight: A Trip to Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama, earned the nickname “Magic City” because of its rapid development as a steel manufacturing center in the decades after the Civil War. The hills of central Alabama are rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, and thousands flocked to Birmingham to work in the mines and steel mills after the city’s founding in 1871.
wbrc.com
Eissmann Automotive announces expansion at Pell City facility, investing $3.4M in expansion
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5, the St. Clair County Economic Development Council announced a $3.4 million expansion at Eissmann Automotive, creating 79 new jobs. The following information is from Eissmann Automotive:. German automotive supplier Eissmann Automotive, N.A. has announced an expansion to its Pell City facility. The...
Bham Now
A-Train Station opens first restaurant on Birmingham’s West End [PHOTOS]
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we hop into a new week in The Magic City, let’s get you all caught up with the buzziest happenings in the city, including a Hallmark Channel movie being filmed, a new boba tea cafe opening and more. Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift
As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham Black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which Black-owned businesses made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans will...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city councilor responds to recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Birmingham. Birmingham police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Springville Landing Apartments. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and no one has been arrested yet.
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa Tuesday evening
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A person was shot and killed at a Tuscaloosa apartment Tuesday evening. A spokesperson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said officers responded to the Hodo Haven Apartments, located in the 600 block of 33rd Street East just after 6 p.m. Officers arrived at a residence there...
61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Brookwood, Princeton, Shelby Baptist Medical Centers to host hiring events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Explore exciting career opportunities at open house hiring events at Brookwood, Princeton, and Shelby Baptist Medical Centers. The Brookwood Baptist Medical Center event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts
Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
wbrc.com
Food Bank distributing 1,000 holiday food boxes at Birmingham Crossplex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is kicking up their community efforts for the holiday season with a food box distribution at the Birmingham Crossplex. The event will be Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 9 a.m. Holiday boxes, fresh produce and a protein will be...
Comments / 1