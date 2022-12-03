TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Packers in Week 13

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where they’re looking to snap a five-game losing streak. But it won’t be easy, especially considering their injury struggles.

But there will be plenty to watch in this game, especially as quarterback Justin Fields is poised to return to the starting lineup. Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder in Week 11, was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, and he has no injury designation heading into Week 13. Could the Bears finally break their seven-game losing streak against the Packers?

Let’s see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the green area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Packers locally at Noon CT on FOX (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Titans-Eagles (blue), Commanders-Giants (red) and Jaguars-Lions (teal) as part of FOX’s early slate of games.

The Bears and Packers kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on FOX.