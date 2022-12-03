ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Albany Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star

Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty, Monroe football players named to All-Region team

ALBANY — Dougherty junior quarterback Kameron Davis was selected as the Region 1-AAA Offensive Player of the Year Monday by region's football coaches. Davis passed for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran 1,115 yards with 13 touchdowns this season.
ALBANY, GA

