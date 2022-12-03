ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

25 SKOL's of Christmas: Vikings' Jarius Wright walks off the Jets

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Welcome to the 25 SKOL’s of Christmas!

In a similar vein to how Freeform has done the 25 days of Christmas, we will look back at different moments in Vikings history to bring a little extra joy to you this holiday season.

It’s that simple. The holidays can be a trying time for some people and we want to put a smile on people’s faces by reminiscing about some truly joyous times in Vikings’ history.

On the third SKOL of Christmas, the Vikings gave to me: a Jarius Wright walk-off touchdown.

The last time the Vikings faced off against the New York Jets in Minnesota, it was in the first year of Mike Zimmer and the game was at the home of the Golden Gophers TCF Bank Stadium.

The game was a very even back-and-forth contest that saw the return of Percy Harvin to Minnesota and he caught a 35-yard touchdown from Geno Smith.

Teddy Bridgewater started the game for the Vikings and the rookie played really well, but his best play came in overtime when he was helped by Wright.

On a third and five on the Vikings’ first drive of overtime, offensive coordinator Norv Turner called a tunnel screen and it worked perfection. Pair it with an excellent call by the radio voice of the Vikings Paul Allen and you have an excellent moment in Vikings’ history.

The play worked to perfection as Greg Jennings got a beautiful seal block to spring Wright as he outran future Viking Sheldon Richardson.

The win was one of just six that the Vikings had in 2014, but this helped spring them to an 11-5 season in 2015. That Sunday was a great way to spend my birthday in 2014.

