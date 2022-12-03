Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
foxwilmington.com
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
WECT
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
foxwilmington.com
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday...
foxwilmington.com
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted...
foxwilmington.com
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
foxwilmington.com
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 a.m. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the Intracoastal Waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
foxwilmington.com
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation. In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe...
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
‘I stole it’: Man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance, crashing on Highway 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it along Highway 501 in Horry County, according to June Wood with the City of Conway. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, reckless driving, and a 3rd […]
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WECT
New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December...
WECT
Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
Comments / 1