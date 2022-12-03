ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
ROCKY POINT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 a.m. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the Intracoastal Waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

9-foot great white shark pinged off Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 9-foot, 7-inch juvenile great white shark weighing 578 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Friday morning. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Keji registered a ping just before 11:00 a.m. off of South Carolina after spending time further north. Researchers tagged Keji near […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WECT

New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC

