Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
hotelbusiness.com
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
kuic.com
It’s Vacaville Christmas Wish Time!
Christmas is right around the corner, and the Vacaville Christmas Wish board is busy preparing to serve Vacaville’s disadvantaged children. This is our 40th year of service! We need our community’s help…with donations and gifts. Thanks in advance for your help in ensuring our local children’s wishes are met; just go to www.vacavillechristmaswish.org and find a child’s “wish list” there. You can also contribute cash donations by visiting our website 🙂
Lodging
LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
goldcountrymedia.com
Patrick John Clancy
Dr. Patrick John Clancy, 93, passed away Sunday November 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children David, Marc, Dana and Robin Conover, grandchildren Kelli, Kristen, Korrine Clancy and Christopher, Michael and Matthew Conover. Born to Viola and James Clancy, he grew up on the East Coast, attended Canisius College and earned his medical degree from the University of Buffalo and a MS in occupational medicine from the University of Rochester.
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
goldcountrymedia.com
District Attorney's Office urges State Legislature to act on fentanyl crisis
For more on this topic, see Our View on page A4 and also Hayley Repetti’s column on page A4. As the California State Legislature was sworn in Monday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office had a clear message for the 2023-24 members: the time to act is now on the fentanyl crisis in a meaningful way.
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling Through Placer County
Winter mornings are cold around Lincoln. Cyclists are wise to wear layers, as one is bound to heat up after a few minutes on the road. Be sure to have a layer for warmth and another to shield you from the wind. I like to have a base layer under...
mymotherlode.com
Foothills Air Force Veteran Receives Prestigious Honorary Promotion
Placer County, CA — At the request of Congressman Tom McClintock, a Placer County Veteran, Clarence (Bud) Anderson, has received the honorary promotion to the grade of Brigadier General in the US Air Force. McClintock recently made the request, along with Congressman Doug LaMalfa, to the Secretary of the...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
goldcountrymedia.com
Judy Arthur 8/27/1945 - 11/26/2022
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Judy Arthur, loving wife, mother, and daughter, passed away at the age of 77. Judy was born in Oxnard, CA on August 27, 1945, and spent her childhood in Simi, CA where she graduated from Simi High School in 1963. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Terry Arthur, on September 7, 1963. Judy and Terry were blessed with three sons, Steve, Tom, and James.
Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution.
YUBA CITY – It is the first voice you hear on the other end if you have ever called 911.Area dispatchers say a shortage is plaguing the state as a local law enforcement agency implements a temporary solution. "To me, our dispatchers are kind of our unsung heroes. They're the first voice you hear when you call into the sheriff's department," said Sheriff Brandon Barnes of Sutter County. Now, it seems these unsung heroes are disappearing."Dispatchers in that profession have chronically been understaffed," said Susie Rivera, a dispatcher for the Folsom Police Department.She is also president-elect of the Northern California Chapter...
With heavy rain and snow in the Greater Sacramento region, what does it mean for reservoirs?
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Valley received much-needed rain over the last week that has boosted the state's water storage in the snowpack, reservoirs and groundwater.Capturing water is a critical part of putting a dent in California's three-year-long severe drought. But it will take more than a solid snowpack and precipitation to pull the state out of the drought. "There are two issues: storage and the amount of water that we have and demand, that is the amount of water that we actually need to do the things that we want," said Peter Gleick, co-founder and senior fellow of the Pacific Institute. Gleick said California is facing the realities of a human-caused climate crisis. This means there are more extreme weather events, longer droughts, and more intense precipitation. "We're going from one extreme to the other, typically," said Helen Dahlke, an assistant professor in integrated hydrologic sciences at UC Davis. The state's water storage, while extensive, was built before the extreme weather events that have played out over the last decade. "We're in a new world now. The system that we built was built for yesterday's climate, not for today's or tomorrow's climate," said Gleick. Some climate scientists refer to the extremes as "climate whiplash."
Comments / 0