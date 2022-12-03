Read full article on original website
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
signalscv.com
Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
KTLA.com
21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw
A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
2nd person arrested in connection to North Long Beach shooting death, police say
Riverside resident Tyler Shackelford, 30, was arrested by Long Beach detectives in the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in Riverside after authorities identified him as the second suspect in the April slaying of 47-year-old Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr. The post 2nd person arrested in connection to North Long Beach shooting death, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police recovered a stolen truck and arrested an armed parolee
Tustin police officers spotted a stolen Dodge Ram truck you but the suspect ran away. However the police officers pursued the suspect and made an arrest. The police officers also found a gun the suspect had discarded. They also seized ammo from the suspect. The suspect then lied about his...
pasadenanow.com
Man Allegedly Resists Arrest, Threatens Police With Stolen Meat Tenderizers
An Arcadia man confronted by officers after he reportedly removed price tags from merchandise inside a Target store in downtown Pasadena refused to follow their commands, left the store with stolen merchandise and threatened officers with a pair of meat tenderizers when they tried to detain him. The officers were...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
Video shows horrific head-on crash after reported shooting in Azusa; driver killed
A man died Monday after he was shot and then crashed into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa, authorities say.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
foxla.com
Tesla dashcam captures pedestrian walking across 5 Freeway during traffic
LOS ANGELES - Dashcam video from a Tesla captured the moments a pedestrian nearly missed a vehicle while walking through traffic on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles. The pedestrian was seen walking across several lanes of traffic on the southbound side of the 5 freeway near the 110 interchange.
orangecountytribune.com
Arrest made in fatal crash
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident that took place on Sunday in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin McCormick of the WPD, arrested was Aristeo Nava-Soriano. He is charged with:. driving under the influence and causing bodily injury. driving under the influence...
Fontana Herald News
Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges
A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
thelocalmalibu.com
Body Found in Malibu: Multiple Suspects in Trans Homicide Investigation
A body found in Malibu last week at the 33100 block of Mulholland Hwy has been identified as Nelson David Rodas, also known as Day Rodas, 27 years old. The body was found on Thursday 12/1/22 at approximately 7:45 am. Rodas went missing earlier last week was in the middle...
Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
KTLA.com
Child’s body found in Los Angeles River; father arrested
A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. The Inglewood Police Department began an investigation late Sunday night after a woman called to report a missing person. Around 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the woman’s home on the 300 block of...
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Huntington Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson
LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
CHP officer rescued after suspected DUI driver slams into patrol car in Garden Grove
An officer with the California Highway Patrol was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a suspected DUI driver slammed into the rear of his vehicle on the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, trapping him inside. Calls about the incident came in around 8:45 p.m., according to Captain Jose Perez with the Orange […]
