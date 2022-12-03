ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

2nd person arrested in connection to North Long Beach shooting death, police say

Riverside resident Tyler Shackelford, 30, was arrested by Long Beach detectives in the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in Riverside after authorities identified him as the second suspect in the April slaying of 47-year-old Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr. The post 2nd person arrested in connection to North Long Beach shooting death, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Man Allegedly Resists Arrest, Threatens Police With Stolen Meat Tenderizers

An Arcadia man confronted by officers after he reportedly removed price tags from merchandise inside a Target store in downtown Pasadena refused to follow their commands, left the store with stolen merchandise and threatened officers with a pair of meat tenderizers when they tried to detain him. The officers were...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
AZUSA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Arrest made in fatal crash

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident that took place on Sunday in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin McCormick of the WPD, arrested was Aristeo Nava-Soriano. He is charged with:. driving under the influence and causing bodily injury. driving under the influence...
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges

A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Key News Network

Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

Child’s body found in Los Angeles River; father arrested

A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. The Inglewood Police Department began an investigation late Sunday night after a woman called to report a missing person. Around 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the woman’s home on the 300 block of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson

LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy