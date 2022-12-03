Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas legislative leaders: Prisons, tax cuts, schools are priorities
Arkansas state legislators will prioritize prison reform, income tax cuts and education reforms, two leading legislators said Monday. Incoming Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, told the Political Animals Club at the Red & Blue events center in Little Rock that those issues will lead the upcoming legislative session. Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, agreed they will be leading issues.
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
KATV
To 'address public safety concerns,' Governor-elect Sanders names 2 members of Cabinet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In an effort to "address public safety concerns" in Arkansas, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate two members to her administration on Monday. Sanders, who will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 10, named Captain Mike Hagar with the state police...
KTLO
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct north Arkansas hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Incthe parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Villagefor failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owners for violations of the Patient Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). In 2004, the hospital shut its doors overnight, leaving behind thousands of unsecured employee files and patient records, including copies of Social Security cards, drivers licenses and medical test results. Upon investigation of the property, many of these documents appeared to have been rummaged through, likely by trespassers, seeking to steal personal information.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Symphony launches music academy thanks to largest-ever donation
Music education in Arkansas is getting a helping hand thanks to the largest-ever donation in the 56-year history of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. The undisclosed gift will help establish the E. Lee Ronnel Music Academy, named for the longtime arts patron who died in January at the age of 85.
onlyinark.com
Eating Gluten-Free in Arkansas
Discovering that you or a family member have a gluten intolerance can be frightening and disheartening. Learning that the foods you’ve loved your whole life are making you sick is a hard pill to swallow. Navigating menus when eating out to find safe foods can be even more challenging. Fortunately, the commercial food industry has begun to make more packaged gluten-free items, and stores, restaurants and small businesses like these in Arkansas are striving to become more allergy friendly and safe for all diners.
Sanders names picks to head public safety, emergency management
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.
Future of recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansans spoke during the midterm election and they did not pass Ballot Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Farm Bureau re-elects top leaders
Arkansas Farm Bureau members Friday (Dec. 2) re-elected its top leadership at its annual convention. Rich Hillman of Carlisle was re-elected as Arkansas Farm Bureau’s president and Mike Freeze of Little Rock will continue as vice president for the agriculture advocacy organization. Both were elected Friday morning at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Gov.-elect Sanders to name Hagar head of Arkansas State Police
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named a 1991 Southside High School graduate as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of the Arkansas State Police. The naming of Mike Hagar, 49, was Sanders’ first cabinet appointment. Hagar is currently captain of Troop A of the...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe weather next week
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
hopeprescott.com
Farm Bureau Insurance finalists
LITTLE ROCK – Farm Bureau Insurance has announced the finalists for the 2022 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards. The awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects finalists from each category on the “Watch List.” Those finalists and their families will be invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards on December 12th.
