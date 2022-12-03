Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah
While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
Gephardt Daily
Three teens escape injury in St. George rollover crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating after a rollover crash overnight involving three juveniles. A gray 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old male hit a tree and landed on its room, Officer Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police, told Gephardt Daily.
Woman airlifted to hospital after falling on Ivins hike
An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, Dec. 5, after she fell while hiking on Red Mountain in Ivins.
Daring operation rescues woman who fell during Red Mountain hike
Teams were able to safely rescue a woman who had fallen on a mountain hike near Ivins, but not before the entire operation was nearly called off because of a drone.
eastidahonews.com
Utah Tech student dies after fall from 5th-floor balcony
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Utah Tech University student died after falling from a fifth-story balcony in St. George early Sunday in what police believe was an accident. The student is identified as freshman Peyton Hall, of South Jordan. He had been at the school since August, according to the university.
ksub590.com
SWAT Team Called To St. George Neighborhood
Authorities say they had to call in the SWAT team to handle an incident over the weekend. It happened at in the neighborhood of Tamarisk Dr. and Basswood Circle on Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police called in the SWAT team after receiving reports that there was a potential threat of injury to others. St. George Police Department Sgt. Wade Johnson said the incident had a positive ending, but there's no word on what that was.
ksl.com
Southern Utah man accused of abusing girls at residential treatment program
TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two students while he was employed by a residential treatment center for troubled girls. Paul Anthony Nichols, 22, was booked into jail in Washington County Thursday and charged in 5th District Court on...
KSLTV
Four injured in head-on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
ksl.com
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
ksub590.com
Cedar City Man Pleads No Contest In Gun Charges
A Ceder City man is pleading no contest after being accused of firing a weapon during an argument with a neighbor. Jonathan Kolvet is charged with one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm. If he sticks to the terms of his abeyance for 24 months, the charge will be dropped. The incident happened last month.
890kdxu.com
UPDATED One Dead, One Under Arrest After Apparent Homicide in St. George
UPDATE: St. George Police have identified both the suspect and the victim. The suspect is said to be Joel Curtis Flores. The victim is said to be Richard Harper. (St. George, UT) -- St. George Police are investigating an apparent homicide from Wednesday night. This happened before 8:30pm off 740 North 1100 East on a call that was originally dispatched as a domestic violence related incident. Apparently a man was threatening others with a handgun. When police arrived on scene, they heard gunfire and were able to take one man into custody. Officers then entered a home and found a man dead. Authorities say there is no threat to the public and no other suspects. Officers are interviewing witnesses and possible victims in connection to this incident. The investigation is being classified as a homicide.
Interstate 15 ‘shortcut’ in Mesquite not advised, police say
Interstate 15, Mesquite, police, I-15, shortcut
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1