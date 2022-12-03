Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or...
NASDAQ
Should VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2012. The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $6.50 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
NASDAQ
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Wix.com Stock Dived Today
The stock market had a day to forget on Tuesday, but Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shareholders really had a day to forget. Shares of the DIY website services company fell by nearly 5% in price as it was revealed that a prominent institutional investor had trimmed its stake. So what. After...
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
A small-cap value fund is a good choice for investors seeking diversification across sectors and companies, and focusing on gaining exposure to stocks trading at a discount. Investors with a high-risk appetite tend to invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and can subsequently see an increase in market capitalization.
NASDAQ
Is Mercedes Stock A Buy At $65?
Mercedes-Benz stock (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) has gained almost 20% over the last month, following a strong set of Q3 earnings and broader gains in global stock markets. Over the quarter, revenue rose almost 19% year-over-year to 37.7 billion euros (about $37.5 billion), as deliveries expanded after multiple quarters of supply chain and semiconductor supply-related issues. Mercedes-Benz car sales rose 38% year-over-year to 530,400 units, marking a sharp reversal from Q2 2022 when volumes dipped by about 6% year-over-year. Net profits also rose by about 35% to 4.0 billion euros, despite inflation-related pressures, partly due to a favorable model mix. Mercedes has been prioritizing the delivery of more premium vehicles and trims in recent quarters with its top-end luxury vehicles accounting for 15% of overall sales over the last quarter.
NASDAQ
AOS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.18, changing hands as low as $58.70 per share. Smith (A O) Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: Jack in the Box (JACK) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Why Airbnb Stock Fell Today
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) finished lower today as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and due to a broader sell-off on fears of a recession. The stock closed down 5.5%. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak lowered his rating from equal weight to underweight on the home-sharing stock as he foresaw constrained supply growth for the company.
NASDAQ
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
Comments / 0