Too much? Too little? or Just right? The Fed's fight against inflation has drawn criticism from all sides. Some Fed-watching economists think the central bank will go too far in its quantitative tightening and plunge the US economy into a recession. Others think the Fed hasn't raised rates enough to bring inflation under control and worry it will stop hiking too early. What's it going to be? CNBC's Steve Liesman moderates a conversation with Peter Boockvar, Bleakley Financial Group Chief Investment Officer, and Diane Swonk, KPMG Chief Economist, at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.

15 HOURS AGO