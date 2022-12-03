Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Silvergate (SI) CEO Attempts to Defend Company, Says It Has ‘Ample Liquidity’
Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said in a public letter that “short sellers and other opportunists” are spreading unfounded speculation. Lane adds that they are “trying to capitalize on market uncertainty.”. He said that the crypto bank performed “extensive due diligence” on FTX and Alameda Research.
US News and World Report
Blackstone's Credit Fund Reaches Withdrawal Limit
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
A bankruptcy court is allowing the busted crypto lender Celsius to hand out $2.8 million in bonuses to keep employees from quitting
How much would you need to be paid to keep working at a bankrupt crypto lender?. Workers at Celsius Network are now finding out, after the firm, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, asked and received approval from a bankruptcy court judge to hand out $2.8 million in bonuses, Bloomberg reported.
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Markets Fall at Open Over Recession Fears
Recession fears continued to weigh on investors’ minds as markets opened lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.03%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) was down 0.07%, as of 9.48a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) retracted 0.5%. Last updated 8:47AM EST. U.S. stock futures...
Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
CNBC
Paramount shares fall as CEO lowers fourth-quarter ad revenue forecast
Paramount CEO Robert Bakish warned that the company’s advertising in the fourth quarter will come in “a bit below” numbers seen in the third quarter. CEO Robert Bakish has warned in recent quarterly earnings calls that the worsening advertising market has been weighing on Paramount's business. Paramount...
Massive Layoffs, Inflation and Interest Rates: What This Means for the Holiday Season
The bar for the 2022 holiday season was set low from the beginning. Conventional wisdom said that shoppers would cut back on spending because steep inflation, rising interest rates and the...
CNBC
Goldilocks and the Federal Reserve
Too much? Too little? or Just right? The Fed's fight against inflation has drawn criticism from all sides. Some Fed-watching economists think the central bank will go too far in its quantitative tightening and plunge the US economy into a recession. Others think the Fed hasn't raised rates enough to bring inflation under control and worry it will stop hiking too early. What's it going to be? CNBC's Steve Liesman moderates a conversation with Peter Boockvar, Bleakley Financial Group Chief Investment Officer, and Diane Swonk, KPMG Chief Economist, at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
kalkinemedia.com
French airports company ADP's shares slump as Royal Schiphol sells off ADP stake at discount
PARIS (Reuters) - Royal Schiphol Group has sold off its remaining stake in French airports company Aeroports de Paris (ADP), ADP said on Tuesday, prompting ADP's shares to slump as the sale took place at a sharp discount to ADP's recent share price. ADP said Royal Schiphol had sold off...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Deglobalization And The End Of Trust-Based Money Set The Stage For National Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Ansel Lindner, a bitcoin and financial markets researcher and the host of the “Bitcoin & Markets” and “Fed Watch” podcasts. Two forces have dominated the globe economically and politically for the last 75 years: globalization and trust-based money. However, the time for both of these forces has passed, and their waning will bring about a great reset of the global order.
ECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now "very near" their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday.
CNBC
Activist investor calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to step down over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
Fink has become an outspoken proponent of "stakeholder capitalism" and in his annual letter to CEOs earlier this year, pushed back against accusations that the giant asset manager was using its size to push a political agenda. Bluebell — an activist fund with around $250 million in assets under management...
CNBC
Stocks are little changed as traders weigh recession risks
Stocks moved between gains and losses Wednesday as traders weighed the possibility of a recession, and the likelihood of a longer-than-expected hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, falling for a fifth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded down 48 points, or 0.14%,...
Asian stocks draw highest monthly foreign inflows in two years
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign net monthly inflows into Asian equities hit a two-year high in November on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut the pace of its interest rate hikes.
Binance pauses customer deposits of stablecoins Tether and USD Coin without explanation
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance paused customer deposits of stablecoins USD Coin and Tether Thursday morning without explanation. The company posted an update around 7:00 a.m. asserting deposits of both tokens "have been temporarily suspended until further notice." Both tokens maintained their peg to the US dollar as of presstime. Binance did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
