Related
Silvergate (SI) CEO Attempts to Defend Company, Says It Has ‘Ample Liquidity’

Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said in a public letter that “short sellers and other opportunists” are spreading unfounded speculation. Lane adds that they are “trying to capitalize on market uncertainty.”. He said that the crypto bank performed “extensive due diligence” on FTX and Alameda Research.
Blackstone's Credit Fund Reaches Withdrawal Limit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since...
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
Stock Market Today: Markets Fall at Open Over Recession Fears

Recession fears continued to weigh on investors’ minds as markets opened lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 0.03%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) was down 0.07%, as of 9.48a.m. EST, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) retracted 0.5%. Last updated 8:47AM EST. U.S. stock futures...
Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Paramount shares fall as CEO lowers fourth-quarter ad revenue forecast

Paramount CEO Robert Bakish warned that the company’s advertising in the fourth quarter will come in “a bit below” numbers seen in the third quarter. CEO Robert Bakish has warned in recent quarterly earnings calls that the worsening advertising market has been weighing on Paramount's business. Paramount...
Goldilocks and the Federal Reserve

Too much? Too little? or Just right? The Fed's fight against inflation has drawn criticism from all sides. Some Fed-watching economists think the central bank will go too far in its quantitative tightening and plunge the US economy into a recession. Others think the Fed hasn't raised rates enough to bring inflation under control and worry it will stop hiking too early. What's it going to be? CNBC's Steve Liesman moderates a conversation with Peter Boockvar, Bleakley Financial Group Chief Investment Officer, and Diane Swonk, KPMG Chief Economist, at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
Deglobalization And The End Of Trust-Based Money Set The Stage For National Bitcoin Adoption

This is an opinion editorial by Ansel Lindner, a bitcoin and financial markets researcher and the host of the “Bitcoin & Markets” and “Fed Watch” podcasts. Two forces have dominated the globe economically and politically for the last 75 years: globalization and trust-based money. However, the time for both of these forces has passed, and their waning will bring about a great reset of the global order.
Activist investor calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to step down over ESG ‘hypocrisy’

Fink has become an outspoken proponent of "stakeholder capitalism" and in his annual letter to CEOs earlier this year, pushed back against accusations that the giant asset manager was using its size to push a political agenda. Bluebell — an activist fund with around $250 million in assets under management...
Stocks are little changed as traders weigh recession risks

Stocks moved between gains and losses Wednesday as traders weighed the possibility of a recession, and the likelihood of a longer-than-expected hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, falling for a fifth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average last traded down 48 points, or 0.14%,...
Binance pauses customer deposits of stablecoins Tether and USD Coin without explanation

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance paused customer deposits of stablecoins USD Coin and Tether Thursday morning without explanation. The company posted an update around 7:00 a.m. asserting deposits of both tokens "have been temporarily suspended until further notice." Both tokens maintained their peg to the US dollar as of presstime. Binance did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

