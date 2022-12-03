Read full article on original website
XinFin’s First Metaverse Platform Metabloqs Is Advancing to its Next Phase
Metabloqs, the first Swiss metaverse built on the XinFin blockchain network has created hype since its launch with more than 300k users. The real-world replication of original cities as “Meta-cities”, and the revenue opportunity via decentralized trusted economy have drawn attention towards the metaverse project. In the Q3...
Aave Announces Acquisition of Social Metaverse Developer ‘Sonar’
The Aave Companies is the parent company of many different crypto initiatives. Sonar is an iOS gaming app that lets users create and explore virtual spaces. Software development business Aave Companies today announced the purchase of Sonar. It is a San Francisco-based metaverse developer. Where users may construct worlds and interact with user-created areas utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Cardano’s Founding Member Launches New Social Platform
Cardano Spot is now accepting signups for its waitlist. The new platform aggregates relevant, high-quality material produced by trusted voices. EMURGO, a founding member Cardano (ADA), has just announced the establishment of a new social media network named the Cardano Spot. To bring together in one place all of the Cardano supporters, admirers, and token holders spread out around the world. Cardano Spot is a user-generated, interactive platform intended to make it easier to buy, sell, share, and also make money off of Cardano-based content.
Consensys Announces Update to Metamask Wallet Post Policy Criticism
MetaMask and Infura, had been collecting users’ wallet and IP addresses. ConsenSys said today that it intends to destroy user data after one week. Since the cryptocurrency community fought back against ConsenSys’ privacy policy last month. The company has given various revisions and explanations about how it handles user data. Last month, when users found out about the practice. Many of them saw it as going against the decentralized, privacy-focused spirit of Ethereum.
XDC Paves Easy Earning On KuCoin & Gate.io Through Automated Hummingbot
Ever since the inception of the cryptocurrency industry, traders and investors have been offered a wide array of lucrative revenue streams. Despite the high volatility, the return on investments (ROI), and annual percentage yield (APY) lure the users towards this domain. One special mention is Liquidity Mining, which is a salient DeFi mechanism. It has proven to be a good passive income option for traders.
Tether Launching New Stablecoin on Tron Ecosystem
Tether announced to release of the Chinese Yuan (CNH) to the Tron blockchain. Bitfinex will be the first exchange to allow the user to deposit and withdraw CNH. Tether, the major blockchain-enabled platform, has announced the release of an offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) to the Tron blockchain. Bitfinex will be the first exchange to allow the user to deposit and withdraw CNH. Which is utilizing the Tron blockchain transport layer from the platform when it launches.
UK Completes Its Plan for Crypto Regulation, Following FTX Demise
The UK Treasury is finalizing a plan for the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry. FCA already began monitoring UK’s crypto companies this year. The UK Treasury is reportedly finalizing a framework for the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry. According to The Financial Times, the country’s financial authorities are currently putting the finishing touches on the significant crypto regulation. This includes prohibitions on international businesses selling to the UK, strategies for dealing with business failures, and regulations for product advertising.
UK Pushes For Finalizing Crypto Regulations Post FTX Fall
With FTX down, and the customers’ money in jeopardy, things started to change slightly. This move follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s call for “effective regulation.”. According to the Financial Times, the UK Treasury is working to finalize a framework for Crypto regulation. There have been some major legislative shifts in the crypto industry and its interactions with overseas businesses that have made headlines recently.
Amidst Crypto Crash, Over 41K Companies Recorded High Crypto Holdings in Brazil
Over 41,000 Brazilian companies have significant crypto holdings. Amidst crypto crash, crypto adoption in Brazil remains high. As the entire crypto industry is facing a hectic crisis, crypto adoption in Brazil is booming tremendously. In the past few months, the global crypto market crashed affecting millions of thousands of investors in the community. Surprisingly over 40,000 Brazilian companies are in the record of Federal Revenue Service for possessing high crypto holdings during the bear market.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Reportedly Bringing in Twitter Coin
Prior to this, Elon Musk had mentioned about accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) on Twitter. After announcing, Jane Manchun Wong promptly cancelled her account. Monetization features, including a cryptocurrency called “Twitter Coin,” are supposedly under development at Twitter. Nima Owji and Jane Manchun Wong, app researchers, tweeted about a secret “Coins” option in the app’s “Tips” settings. Prior to this, Elon Musk had mentioned accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) on Twitter.
DeFi Protocol Balancer Revealed its Total Value Locked in Mainnet
DeFi liquidity provider, Balancer has estimated TVL of $1.56 billion. Balancer’s mainnet Ethereum TVL is $1.43 billion, which increased by over 6,71%. Just now, the Ethereum-based DeFi liquidity provider, Balancer ($BAL) revealed a report on its TVL (Total Value Locked) which is estimated to be $1.56 billion. The Balancer is one of a well-known Decentralized “Automated Market Makers” (AMMs) on the Ethereum network that lets users quickly swap tokens and be rewarded for offering liquidity to various pools.
USDC Issuer Circle Dissolves SPAC Agreement With Concord
The Circle’s upper management is dissatisfied with the timing of the deal’s collapse. Circle planned to list on the Nasdaq as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). On Monday, Circle Internet Financial, the firm behind the stablecoin USDC, made the formal announcement that it was dissolving its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with Concord Acquisition. The original proposal for the corporate merger was made public in July 2021.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Rallies 33% In a Week, Will It Continue?
AXS obtained a significant price surge of 38.8% during the past 14 days. NFT-based coins such as APE and SAND have also surged in the past 2 weeks. AXS, the governance token of the Ethereum-based P2E NFT game platform, Axie Infinity, is continuously witnessing a significant price surge in the global crypto market. According to statistics provided by CoinGecko, Axie Infinity (AXS) has attained a sudden price rise of 33.1% over the past week.
Binance CEO CZ Tweets ‘Goblin Mode’ Post Oxford Results
The term “goblin mode,” initially used on Twitter in 2009, gained popularity in 2022. Goblin mode, metaverse, and the hashtag IStandWith were the three finalists. The term “goblin mode” was named by Oxford Dictionaries as their Word of the Year for 2016. A recent online poll by Oxford Dictionary asked English speakers to choose their Word of the Year, and “goblin mode” won by a landslide. Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), recently acknowledged Goblin Mode in a tweet on December 6th, just after this news broke.
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx Lays Off 35% Personnel
Swyftx co-CEO Alex Harper announced the decision in a statement on December 5. Harper said that the difficult choice was essential to survive the ongoing crypto winter. Swyftx, an Australian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the layoff of 90 employees in preparation for a “worst-case scenario” resulting from the collapse of FTX and a possible reduction in global trading volumes in 2023.
U.S FTC Probing Crypto Firms Over False Promotions Post FTX Fall
The FTC was established as a separate United States government body. The agency also educates on how to avoid unfair or deceptive business practices. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating several cryptocurrency businesses. For what it believes to be fraudulent or misleading cryptocurrency-related advertising. A spokesperson for the Federal Trade Commission, Juliana Gruenwald, was quoted in a Bloomberg article published on December 6. She said that the agency is looking into “several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets.”
Indonesia’s Upcoming CBDC Can Be Used in Metaverse
The Digital Rupiah may also be used for transactions outside of Indonesia. The CBDC will be introduced in three stages, as stated by the Central Bank. Beginning with domestic bank-to-bank transactions, Indonesia is advancing its “Project Garuda” plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) called Digital Rupiah. The official introduction of the Digital Rupiah design happened last week by the Bank of Indonesia.
$HOOK Price Surges Following Binance Listing
Today, Binance added Hooked protocol ($HOOK) to its trading list. $HOOK has a 24 hours trading volume of $154 million. $HOOK, the native token of the Hooked Protocol ecosystem, is continuously witnessing a dramatic price surge in the global crypto market. Following the token’s launch on the Binance innovative zone on December 2, 2022, the value of Hooked Protocol ($HOOK) has seen a remarkable 2000% surge.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Continues to Plunge! A Sign of Bearish Future
Dogecoin continues to crash with a drastic notable fall in its price. FTX Collapse and BTC downfall are the major reasons for the decline. Loss of over $850M in DOGE’s market cap in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (DOGE) is a popular memecoin with a large user base holding...
