Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by […]
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
Judge tosses gerrymandered Broome legislature map
A State Supreme Court Judge has rebuked the Republican-controlled Broome County Legislature and tossed out the gerrymandered districts that were just used in last month's election.
Iranian Patrol Boat Attempts to Blind U.S. Navy Ships in Strait of Hormuz
Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesperson, described the action as "indicative of Iran's destabilizing activity across the Middle East."
Senate confirms former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza as US attorney for Western District of Texas
The U.S. Senate has confirmed longtime El Paso resident and former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Esparza served as the district attorney for the 34th Judicial District of Texas, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties, from 1993 to 2020. ...
