Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming

The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming

Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive

A Jackson man's death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn't been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 5, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Mark Stines. God Bless America. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
wyo4news.com

Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year

December 6, 2022 – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is pleased to announce the 2022 volunteer of the year. Congratulations to Sandi Riley of Cheyenne! Sandi, recognized at the Stories of Light Gala in November, has created magical moments for over 13 wish kids in her 11 years as a Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer.
Y95 COUNTRY

36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
Wake Up Wyoming

Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
K2 Radio

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?

Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West's arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
oilcity.news

Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16

CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age to 16 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023, involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
