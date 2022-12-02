Read full article on original website
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wyoming check stations catch 58 boats with invasive mussels in 2022; high-risk inspections on the rise
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is one of the only states where invasive quagga and zebra mussels haven’t been discovered, thanks in part to inspections at aquatic invasive species check stations. Check stations discovered mussels on a total of 58 boats during 2022, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department...
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 5, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Mark Stines. God Bless America. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves
A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year
December 6, 2022 – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is pleased to announce the 2022 volunteer of the year. Congratulations to Sandi Riley of Cheyenne! Sandi, recognized at the Stories of Light Gala in November, has created magical moments for over 13 wish kids in her 11 years as a Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer.
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Is It Time For Montana To Get Serious About This? Many Say Yes.
The last couple of weeks have been a bit rough in terms of weather. We've seen a significant amount of snowfall over the last week, which means that the roads throughout Montana have been covered in ice and snow. One of Montanans' biggest complaints is road conditions during the winter.
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West’s arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16
CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age to 16 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023, involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
I-25 in Wyoming seeing gusts near 60 mph Tuesday morning; wind closures in effect
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are reaching near 60 mph along Interstate 25 around Wheatland and Chugwater on Tuesday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. With the strong winds, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to WYDOT....
