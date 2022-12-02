ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Missed The Laramie Christmas Parade? Here Are Some Photos

In case you missed the Laramie Christmas Parade that happened last Friday, we got you covered!. It was a pretty cold evening, but Laramie folks still came out to see the parade and the kids were beyond happy to get a second round of Halloween with all the candies that were given out! It was a really fun night of candies, lights, and just holiday cheer going on.
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced

As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, Stop By The Courthouse For A Light Show

If you've only just driven by the courthouse on regular days, it's time for you to stop by, as they are having a light show throughout this holiday season. All through December, until January 3, nightly from 5 PM to 9 PM, the courthouse will have a light show for you to enjoy.
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire

No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
CHEYENNE, WY
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition

Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
LARAMIE, WY
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?

Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
LARAMIE, WY
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code

The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
LARAMIE, WY
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
WYOMING STATE
Don’t Miss Out The UWYO Holiday Market 2022 THIS FRIDAY

The University of Wyoming's Holiday Market will be happening this Friday!. Many booths from local artists and craftsmen with personal and handcrafted gifts for sale will be available for all of your holiday shopping!. Nearly 50 vendors will sell a wide assortment of products. You'll definitely find something!. This year's...
LARAMIE, WY
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
LARAMIE, WY
THIS WEEKEND: Laramie Plains Museum Holiday Open House

Join the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion for their favorite Holiday Tradition: a Holiday Open House!. Happening this weekend, the Holiday Open House 2022 is their gift to the community. So come tour the beautifully decorated Mansion at no cost! Come to the front porch of the Mansion to begin the tour.
LARAMIE, WY
