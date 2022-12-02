Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Missed The Laramie Christmas Parade? Here Are Some Photos
In case you missed the Laramie Christmas Parade that happened last Friday, we got you covered!. It was a pretty cold evening, but Laramie folks still came out to see the parade and the kids were beyond happy to get a second round of Halloween with all the candies that were given out! It was a really fun night of candies, lights, and just holiday cheer going on.
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced
As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
Laramie PD’s Officer Justin Johnson Retires After 32 Years
The Laramie Police Department announced on their Facebook page yesterday, that Officer Justin Johnson has retired from the force, after dedicating 32 years to the citizens of the city of Laramie and the county of Albany. He began his journey with the force as a Dispatcher for the Albany County...
Laramie, Stop By The Courthouse For A Light Show
If you've only just driven by the courthouse on regular days, it's time for you to stop by, as they are having a light show throughout this holiday season. All through December, until January 3, nightly from 5 PM to 9 PM, the courthouse will have a light show for you to enjoy.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire
No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition
Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
Laramie Doggos, Time To Show Off Your Sweaters This Weekend
It's that time of the year when you not only get to show off your doggies, but you can show them off wearing cute sweaters!. Bring your dog down to Alibi this weekend in their best or even worst sweater for a chance to win bragging rights... and an actual prize.
Hey Laramie Ladies, Here’s Your Invitation To A Night Out
Calling all ladies, the Rasmussen Jewelers-Laramie is inviting you for a girls' night out! They are hosting an Ugly Sweater event, where they will also be hosting giveaways every half an hour, as well as a hot cocoa bar, a drawing, and a sweater contest!. Join them for a chilled,...
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code
The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Don’t Miss Out The UWYO Holiday Market 2022 THIS FRIDAY
The University of Wyoming's Holiday Market will be happening this Friday!. Many booths from local artists and craftsmen with personal and handcrafted gifts for sale will be available for all of your holiday shopping!. Nearly 50 vendors will sell a wide assortment of products. You'll definitely find something!. This year's...
Laramie’s Snowed In? Here Are Some Indoor Activities Ideas
Oh, we know how Laramie winter is. Most of the time it just gets too cold or the snow gets terribly bad, and we're snowed in. We adults usually have no trouble just taking the day to rest and not do anything. Sounds pretty heavenly if you ask me. But...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
THIS WEEKEND: Laramie Plains Museum Holiday Open House
Join the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion for their favorite Holiday Tradition: a Holiday Open House!. Happening this weekend, the Holiday Open House 2022 is their gift to the community. So come tour the beautifully decorated Mansion at no cost! Come to the front porch of the Mansion to begin the tour.
