The performance of US solar assets against P50 estimates continued to underperform in 2021 and “are not meeting performance expectations” against estimates. Solar asset insurer kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft
The stock market continued to move lower on Tuesday, building on Monday's losses as investors kept fretting about future monetary policy and economic pressures. Once again, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led major market indexes to the downside, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) falling by smaller percentages.
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
NASDAQ
Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock, BLK.N the world's largest asset manager, blasting its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and seeking to oust longtime CEO Larry Fink who advises captains of industry and world leaders. Bluebell, with...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
Is Ross Stores Stock (NASDAQ:ROST) a Safe Bet Against Inflation?
Discount retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently gave out surprisingly better-than-expected guidance for the upcoming holiday quarter. It raised its FY2023 earnings outlook on the back of robust Q3 results. The stock has already gained almost 20% since then. Nonetheless, I believe the stock presents a good investment hedge in a high-inflation environment where consumers seek more and more discounted merchandise.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Is Mercedes Stock A Buy At $65?
Mercedes-Benz stock (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) has gained almost 20% over the last month, following a strong set of Q3 earnings and broader gains in global stock markets. Over the quarter, revenue rose almost 19% year-over-year to 37.7 billion euros (about $37.5 billion), as deliveries expanded after multiple quarters of supply chain and semiconductor supply-related issues. Mercedes-Benz car sales rose 38% year-over-year to 530,400 units, marking a sharp reversal from Q2 2022 when volumes dipped by about 6% year-over-year. Net profits also rose by about 35% to 4.0 billion euros, despite inflation-related pressures, partly due to a favorable model mix. Mercedes has been prioritizing the delivery of more premium vehicles and trims in recent quarters with its top-end luxury vehicles accounting for 15% of overall sales over the last quarter.
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based...
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $484, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Should VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2012. The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $6.50 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Why Wix.com Stock Dived Today
The stock market had a day to forget on Tuesday, but Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shareholders really had a day to forget. Shares of the DIY website services company fell by nearly 5% in price as it was revealed that a prominent institutional investor had trimmed its stake. So what. After...
NASDAQ
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Sanmina (SANM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sanmina (SANM) closed at $64.22, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Guidewire Software (GWRE) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Guidewire Software (GWRE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 69.23%....
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Employers Holdings, Conagra Brands and General Mills
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Employers Holdings EIG, Conagra Brands CAG and General Mills GIS.
NASDAQ
Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $50.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
