Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
Ex-Michigan QB, coach Scot Loeffler leads Bowling Green into Detroit bowl
Detroit — Scot Loeffler has coached all over the state of Michigan. So perhaps it's appropriate that the fourth-year Bowling Green head coach's first bowl game will be played in downtown Detroit. Bowling Green will square off against New Mexico State in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field at 2:30 Dec. 26.
Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
13abc.com
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
wlen.com
Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash
Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
13abc.com
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
toledoparent.com
Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses
For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
Delphos Herald
Santa arrives in Delphos Friday
DELPHOS — Santa arrived in Delphos Friday during the Kiwanis Hometown Christmas and listened to the wishes of 263 children. They also enjoyed hot chocolate, hot dogs, pony rides, face painting, crafts and more.
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
heidelberg.edu
Local entrepreneur Suzie Reineke to join HU Board of Trustees
Local entrepreneur and marketing professional Suzie Reineke has been appointed to a four-year term on the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees. Her term begins in February 2023. “Suzie will be an outstanding addition to the Heidelberg University Board of Trustees! Her significant business experience, community commitment and leadership will complement the experiences and capabilities of our current trustees,” said Board Chair Kathleen Geier.
Man found shot dead in west Toledo Monday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — The homicide of a 42-year-old man from multiple gunshot wounds in west Toledo Monday evening is under investigation, Toledo police said. A Lucas County coroner's autopsy report of Adrian McCaster found 12 total gunshot wounds, including seven in the back. TPD officers responded to a reported...
13abc.com
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating the City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
OSHP: Whitehouse woman dies after I-75 crash on Saturday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 34-year-old Whitehouse woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Wood County on Saturday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just after 10 p.m.. 30-year-old Ivory Quinn, from Toledo, was traveling north on I-75 near Cygnet when she lost control...
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
13abc.com
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township. A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a...
Suspect steals Charger SRT Hellcat from TPD impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Dec. 20, 2019. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from a Toledo Police Department impound lot in north Toledo around early Friday. According to a police report, an unknown...
bgindependentmedia.org
Fight reported outside Waffle House restaurant
Bowling Green Police Division is seeking information about a fight that reportedly occurred Saturday around 3:15 a.m., outside the Waffle House restaurant at 1548 E. Wooster St. Two groups of people were inside the restaurant when some threats were made about using a firearm. The staff reportedly told the parties...
Thief steals 'tens of thousands' of dollars worth of Christmas items from local Santa
TOLEDO, Ohio — This time of year no one wants to be on the naughty list, but someone is. That's because someone stole from one of Santa's helpers. Jeffery Heft, a professional Santa Claus, said after returning from an event over the weekend, he parked his truck in his driveway.
Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
Comments / 0