ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 11

Related
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency

This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Republicans Propose Punishment for Whole Foods Over Maine Lobster Boycott

Republican lawmakers introduced a plan Tuesday to change Maine tax law to punish any business that opts to boycott the sale of the Maine lobster based on 3rd party certifications. Although the proposal would apply to any seafood dealer in Maine, and any 3rd party, in reality it’s a bill...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills set to announce her administration's plan for heat aid this week

Community Action Agencies around the state say they are anxious to see Gov. Janet Mills' plan for heat aid for residents, which is due to be announced this week. York County's Community Action Corporation says heat aid applications have increased by 40% as home heating and electricity costs squeeze residents financially. Agency Director Jackie Watson says many of her clients might need extra help filling their heating tank this winter.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
oceanstatecurrent.com

New England governors face push back from maritime groups

(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

New program to help address shortfall of affordable rentals

Maine has only half the affordable housing units it needs to meet the needs of its lowest-income residents, but a new Maine State Housing Authority program is helping Maine cities and towns, regional planning groups and new developers create more affordable rental housing. Genesis Fund, a nonprofit, mission-based financial institution...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents – UPDATE

UPDATE: Originally reported on Friday, Dec. 2, this story accurately predicted the nature and scope of the first major legislative initiative of Gov. Janet Mills 2nd term. On Tuesday, the Blaine House sent out an email touting the plan and confirming that she has asked the Legislature to pass the bill on an emergency basis on Wednesday. Mills is asking for $21 million, rather than the earlier reported $15 million, for housing assistance. In addition to the emergency bill provisions, Mills is taking executive action to distribute $500 heating aid payments to another 13,000 households.
MAINE STATE
nhbr.com

Superior Court judge denies injunction against statewide property tax

Judge David Ruoff has denied a motion to enjoin the state from levying the statewide education property tax that was sought by the plaintiffs in the school-funding suit underway in Rockingham County Superior Court. The ruling has no direct bearing on the underlying constitutional issues on which the plaintiff’s challenge...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
wabi.tv

Maine winter energy costs relief plan to be unveiled next week

(WMTW) - Maine residents will have to wait a little longer to learn of the plan from Gov. Janet Mills to help them stay warm and pay their energy bills this winter. The Mills administration was still negotiating on Friday with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders on a bipartisan relief plan.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access

Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
MAINE STATE
police1.com

Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy