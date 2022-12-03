Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
mainepublic.org
Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency
This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Spend Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Without Public Hearings
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants state lawmakers to approve her plan to spend nearly half a billion dollars in taxpayer money without first holding public hearings. But some Republican lawmakers say they won’t support Mills’ request to pass the spending package on an emergency basis, as she has requested.
themainewire.com
Republicans Propose Punishment for Whole Foods Over Maine Lobster Boycott
Republican lawmakers introduced a plan Tuesday to change Maine tax law to punish any business that opts to boycott the sale of the Maine lobster based on 3rd party certifications. Although the proposal would apply to any seafood dealer in Maine, and any 3rd party, in reality it’s a bill...
wagmtv.com
Direct Checks for Mainers Part of Legislatures Emergency Heating Assistance Legislation
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Heating assistance will be a top priority for Maine’s legislature when they convene on Wednesday, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard learns more about what those plans may consist of, including direct payments to Mainers. Senate President Troy Jackson says " We have an opportunity...
wabi.tv
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
mainepublic.org
Mills set to announce her administration's plan for heat aid this week
Community Action Agencies around the state say they are anxious to see Gov. Janet Mills' plan for heat aid for residents, which is due to be announced this week. York County's Community Action Corporation says heat aid applications have increased by 40% as home heating and electricity costs squeeze residents financially. Agency Director Jackie Watson says many of her clients might need extra help filling their heating tank this winter.
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
oceanstatecurrent.com
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
We all tend to wonder about how many people live in our city, state, or county, and it seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. But I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Now, I don't...
mainebiz.biz
New program to help address shortfall of affordable rentals
Maine has only half the affordable housing units it needs to meet the needs of its lowest-income residents, but a new Maine State Housing Authority program is helping Maine cities and towns, regional planning groups and new developers create more affordable rental housing. Genesis Fund, a nonprofit, mission-based financial institution...
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents – UPDATE
UPDATE: Originally reported on Friday, Dec. 2, this story accurately predicted the nature and scope of the first major legislative initiative of Gov. Janet Mills 2nd term. On Tuesday, the Blaine House sent out an email touting the plan and confirming that she has asked the Legislature to pass the bill on an emergency basis on Wednesday. Mills is asking for $21 million, rather than the earlier reported $15 million, for housing assistance. In addition to the emergency bill provisions, Mills is taking executive action to distribute $500 heating aid payments to another 13,000 households.
nhbr.com
Superior Court judge denies injunction against statewide property tax
Judge David Ruoff has denied a motion to enjoin the state from levying the statewide education property tax that was sought by the plaintiffs in the school-funding suit underway in Rockingham County Superior Court. The ruling has no direct bearing on the underlying constitutional issues on which the plaintiff’s challenge...
wabi.tv
Maine winter energy costs relief plan to be unveiled next week
(WMTW) - Maine residents will have to wait a little longer to learn of the plan from Gov. Janet Mills to help them stay warm and pay their energy bills this winter. The Mills administration was still negotiating on Friday with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders on a bipartisan relief plan.
mainepublic.org
A housing crisis for asylum-seekers is getting more dire as federal funds dry up, aid groups say
On a recent afternoon, Christina Bondonga, an outreach worker with Freeport Community Services, was checking in on asylum-seeking families at a roadside motel in Freeport, knocking on doors and chatting with people in the hallway. "Basically, I’m like the first contact for everything," Bondonga said. "Things about [the] hospital, immigration...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access
Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
police1.com
Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
WMTW
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
