What TV channel is Delaware vs South Dakota State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/3/2022)

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Oregon State kickoff time for Las Vegas Bowl moved to 11:30 a.m. due to NFL scheduling issue
The kickoff time for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl has been moved to 11:30 a.m. because of an NFL scheduling issue. The matchup, which will feature the Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium, was originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on ABC. Instead, the game will move up five hours and air on ESPN.
What TV channel is 49ers vs Dolphins today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Miami online (12/4/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa and the streaking Miami Dolphins visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the stingy San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 13. Miami has won five consecutive games. San Francisco has won four in a row while allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing in eight of 11 games. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/4/2022)
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in a rematch of the AFC title game in NFL Week 13. Kansas City is riding a five-game win streak while Cincinnati has won seven of its past nine, including three in a row. This matchup kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez opts out of bowl game, enters 2023 NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks’ top defender is leaving for the NFL. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a third-year sophomore who transferred to UO from Colorado last winter, announced he is opting out of Oregon’s bowl game and entering the draft. Gonzalez had 50 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and a...
