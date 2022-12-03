Read full article on original website
Who Really Killed Charlie Dale On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen their fair share of villains and criminals over the years. There have been so many bad guys who have caused chaos in Salem throughout the decades, and fans will likely never forget some of the most notorious characters who have destroyed lives (via Fame 10). Characters such as Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay, Richard Wharton), Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson, Stacy Haiduk), Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and more have all wreaked havoc on their enemies many times.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: R.I.P., [Spoilers]
This tragic ending is downright explosive. Well, we knew this needless war between Days of Our Lives’ Ava and EJ wasn’t going to end well. We had the daughter of a mob family battling it out with the son of a supervillain family. Susan was kidnapped, Tripp was kidnapped, Xander was roped in, Steve and Kayla were sent on a mission — no, there was no way this was going to end with much happiness.
What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes
For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)
What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
SheKnows
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Bo, Hope, And Other Happy Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Dec. 5-9 Spoilers: Bill And Liam Face Off--Hope Blasts Thomas-- Ridge Decides
Thomas will feel the heat this week on Bold and the Beautiful.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 5 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but not before disowning him as a member of the Forrester clan. Soap Dirt reported that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will argue with his dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), about putting the sword necklace on. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will blast Thomas for his shady move and vows to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from him.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for December 2022 reveal that danger and heartache is looming for many Port Charles citizens.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Billy Gets Dangerously Close to Another Massive Mistake, a Look Back at His All-Time Dumbest Moves
Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.
