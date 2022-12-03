What college football playoff games are on ESPN Plus today? Week 14 schedule, subscription cost; is there a free trial?

Read full article on original website
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (12/4/2022)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim for control of the NFC South when they host the rival New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Brady leads the NFC in passing with 3,051 yards and only two INTs. New Orleans has won seven of the last eight regular-season meetings. Kickoff is set for Monday, December 5 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
Pac-12 football recruiting: With the opening of the transfer portal, the roster mayhem begins
A wild fall of Pac-12 football, which featured three coaching changes, six ranked teams and a barrage of pulsating matchups, now gives way to complete and utter chaos. The NCAA transfer portal opened today for players wishing to explore options elsewhere and teams looking to bolster their rosters.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez opts out of bowl game, enters 2023 NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks’ top defender is leaving for the NFL. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a third-year sophomore who transferred to UO from Colorado last winter, announced he is opting out of Oregon’s bowl game and entering the draft. Gonzalez had 50 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and a...
‘We ride with Marcus’: Some Atlanta Falcons’ players voice support for Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota’s job as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons could be in jeopardy, but he had more important things on his mind Monday. Atlanta Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith said the quarterback wasn’t at the team’s practice facility Monday — and for good reason.
Portland Trail Blazers believe they are ‘in a good spot’ despite difficult stretch
The Portland Trail Blazers, through 24 games, have put forth two distinctly different levels of play. In the first 12 games, the Blazers rode the return of Damian Lillard and an improved defense to a 9-3 start. Over the next 12 games, however, the Blazers went 4-8, as Damian Lillard...
What TV channel is 49ers vs Dolphins today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Miami online (12/4/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa and the streaking Miami Dolphins visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the stingy San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 13. Miami has won five consecutive games. San Francisco has won four in a row while allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing in eight of 11 games. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: Recapping the Merritt Paulson news, Rhian Wilkinson’s resignation
It’s a rare occasion when a club-record signing isn’t the top story. It’s especially rare when it isn’t in the top two stories, and it’s not particularly close to the importance of either story above it. So it goes for those following the latest developments...
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/4/2022)
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. Herbert has thrown 13 TDs and one INT in five games vs. the Raiders. LA has won 12 of the last 18 road games in the series. This AFC West clash kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
San Francisco 49ers beat Miami Dolphins, but lose Jimmy Garoppolo for season with injury
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth straight win. Garoppolo has a broken foot and will miss the rest of the season, coach Kyle...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live updates
Damian Lillard will play Sunday night for the Portland Trail Blazers against Indiana according to - Damian Lillard. Lillard was asked on the court during pregame warmups if he would play against the Pacers at the Moda Center and he nodded, “Yes.”. A bit later, the Blazers announced that...
Carolina Panthers waive struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick
The short-lived Baker Mayfield era is over in Carolina. The Panthers waived the struggling quarterback on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a...
