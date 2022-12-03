ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

What college football playoff games are on ESPN Plus today? Week 14 schedule, subscription cost; is there a free trial?

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The Oregonian

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (12/4/2022)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim for control of the NFC South when they host the rival New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Brady leads the NFC in passing with 3,051 yards and only two INTs. New Orleans has won seven of the last eight regular-season meetings. Kickoff is set for Monday, December 5 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
The Oregonian

What TV channel is 49ers vs Dolphins today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Miami online (12/4/2022)

Tua Tagovailoa and the streaking Miami Dolphins visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the stingy San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 13. Miami has won five consecutive games. San Francisco has won four in a row while allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing in eight of 11 games. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Oregonian

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/4/2022)

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. Herbert has thrown 13 TDs and one INT in five games vs. the Raiders. LA has won 12 of the last 18 road games in the series. This AFC West clash kicks off Sunday, December 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
NEVADA STATE
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live updates

Damian Lillard will play Sunday night for the Portland Trail Blazers against Indiana according to - Damian Lillard. Lillard was asked on the court during pregame warmups if he would play against the Pacers at the Moda Center and he nodded, “Yes.”. A bit later, the Blazers announced that...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
