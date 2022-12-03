Read full article on original website
Man charged with threatening doctor for providing care to trans patients
A Texas man has been charged with threatening a Boston doctor for providing medical care to transgender patients and gender-nonconforming children. On Friday, the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts said Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38 and from Comfort, Texas, was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple Agencies
A drug kingpin who was hoarding 30 kilograms of fentanyl and over half a million dollars is now facing life in prison following an investigation by multiple government agencies.
She Wanted an Abortion. A Judge Said She Wasn’t Mature Enough to Decide.
As abortion access dwindles, America’s “parental-involvement” laws place further restrictions on teenagers — who may need to ask judges for permission to end their pregnancies.
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
Texas man faces charges for allegedly slipping abortion drug in wife’s drink
Grand jury indicted Mason Herring on two felony counts earlier this month, including assaulting a pregnant person
The nefarious new way companies are discriminating against remote workers: time-zone prejudice
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
Florida’s Trans Community, Parents Fear Fallout of Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Members of the transgender community and their parents fear for the future in the aftermath of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Florida. The ban, which can include the administration of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery, came after a decision last month from the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, according to Yahoo News.
Out for Delivery: HIV Testing in the Privacy of Your Home
Testing yourself for HIV—for free and in the privacy of your own home—is about to get a lot easier and more common, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023.
Opinion: Women Have a Right to Reproductive Health Care
I’m tired of having the government involved in my health care decisions. The government is not a doctor. The government is not qualified to give an opinion on treatment. There are already enough problems with health care in the United States without adding more. Decisions about the treatment I receive are already between myself, my doctor, and my insurance.
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
(NewsNation) — A women’s advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging Meta, the Facebook parent company, is steering ads for certain blue-collar professions away from women and older workers based on the type of role. In the complaint, Real...
Senate confirms former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza as US attorney for Western District of Texas
The U.S. Senate has confirmed longtime El Paso resident and former El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Esparza served as the district attorney for the 34th Judicial District of Texas, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties, from 1993 to 2020. ...
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off.Dr. Stephen Levine, a psychiatrist at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, testified as the nation's first trial over such a ban continued before a federal judge after a five-week break. Arkansas' law, which was temporarily blocked last year, would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18...
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
Physical Attacks on Power Substations in Multiple States—Report
Tens of thousands are without power after gunfire damaged two power substations in North Carolina, adding to the number of such attacks across the U.S. in 2022.
1 in 5 experience workplace violence worldwide
A first-ever global survey of workplace harassment and violence found at least one in five people experience some form of violence at work.
California gave drivers a new option for gender on their IDs. Here’s how many took it
Four years after California began issuing nonbinary IDs, fewer than 16,000 people have asked the state for a little piece of plastic with their gender marked by an X rather than an F or M. The California Department of Motor Vehicles released the number in response to a California Public...
Orders for the abortion pills have spiked in Pennsylvania. What women need to know | Opinion
The abortion pill is now the most common abortion procedure in Pennsylvania, accounting for more than half of all abortions in our state. But is the abortion pill as safe as women are led to believe?. The facts show that use of the abortion pill carries serious health risks. Risks...
Thousands of Experts Hired to Aid Public Health Departments Are Losing Their Jobs
As covid-19 raged, roughly 4,000 highly skilled epidemiologists, communication specialists, and public health nurses were hired by a nonprofit tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to plug the holes at battered public health departments on the front lines. But over the past few months, the majority of...
