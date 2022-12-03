Read full article on original website
Family of teenager fatally shot in Camden following birthday party demands answers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, a teenager's family is broken, but desperately searching for answers after the 14-year-old was shot and killed following a birthday party in Camden.Police say they are aggressively working this case, but the boy's family says something doesn't make sense.The teen's family from New Jersey, New York, Georgia and North Carolina are all grieving and still in disbelief.The boy's sister tells CBS3 she believes her little brother was an innocent victim – in the wrong place at the wrong time."He comes in and he fills rooms with love and laughter," Jahqueena Allen, the 14-year-old's...
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
Shapiro taps former Philadelphia public officials for Pa. cabinet roles
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has filled several appointments in his cabinet, two with longtime ties to Philadelphia public service. They will lead as his executive deputy chief of staff, general counsel and budget secretary, respectively.
billypenn.com
The Lenfest Institute is granting $1.5M to 52 Philly orgs to make democracy work better
With municipal elections on the horizon, a changing of the guard is coming to Philadelphia. Who will choose the city’s new leaders? Ideally, as many people as possible. That’s the essence of democracy, and it’s the goal behind a new initiative from the Lenfest Institute. The journalism...
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
billypenn.com
‘Every Voice, Every Vote’ launches in Philly; Eagles Xmas album, reviewed; SEPTA Key’s latest budget buster | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Lenfest gives $1.5M to Philly orgs to help democracy work better. A changing of the guard is coming to Philadelphia with the 2023 elections....
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton candidate asks judge to strike candidate’s use of Hispanic maiden name from ballot
Trenton city council candidates were back in court on Tuesday arguing over how a candidate is listed on the ballot, with Damian Malave arguing that his opponent is using her maiden name in a bid to win votes in a ward that is 67% Hispanic. Malave says his opponent’s legal...
Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
Fight leads to lockdown at Roxborough High School, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brief scare happened on Monday morning at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia after a fight led to a lockdown. A district spokeswoman told Eyewitness News two girls who don't belong in the school went there to help a friend who thought she was going to get into a fight.A fight did break out, and one of the girls suffered a cut after getting punched above the eye.The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes.Police are now investigating the fight.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home
A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour
The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
3 teenagers shot in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say. A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face, arm and torso. And an 18-and 19-year-old were both shot in the back. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Tioga Street and Kensington Avenue.All victims are in stable condition. There's no word on what led to the shooting.
After suing to stop impeachment trial, Philly DA vows ‘not to be silent’ if proceedings continue
District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat who easily won re-election last year, asked Commonwealth Court on Friday to stop the Republican-backed process that could remove him from office after Republicans launched an investigation into him earlier this year. The post After suing to stop impeachment trial, Philly DA vows ‘not to be silent’ if proceedings continue appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Thousands attend second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night's rain showers didn't stop thousands from celebrating the holiday season in Center City. The second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade brought music, floats, colorful balloons, and of course holiday cheer to the streets of Philadelphia.There's an old saying: "Don't rain on my parade."But the rain didn't ruin Janai Carpenter's night at the Visit Philly Holiday Parade."I'm out here having a good time! It is so lit out here. We were in the rain having a ball, enjoying! We in the Christmas spirit," Carpenter said. While Santa makes an appearance in anticipation of Christmas, the parade also...
