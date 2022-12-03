During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, Wheeler Yuta commented on the Blackpool Combat Club’s future without William Regal…. “I think that there’s definitely a regrouping. There’s definitely got to be a rebuilding. But I think that it’s time for whatever version of what the Blackpool Combat Club is gonna be. William Regal gave us plenty of wonderful advice and information, and you know, it seems like he’s always teaching us lessons even when he’s turning on us, that we should not trust some people. I think he gave us all the wisdom that we could have gotten from him and I think that we’ve done our best to get it, and now it’s up to us to apply it and to use it. Even though we’re no longer associated with him, those lessons don’t just go away. So now it’s time for us to you know, really turn it up, really find another gear, find another notch because you know, there was a point where we had a lot of championships. and that is not the case right now, but this pay-per-view is a huge chance for us to turn that around. I think that we’ll just continue to grow and use what we’ve learned, but now find a little more grit, a little bit of an edge I think.”

1 DAY AGO