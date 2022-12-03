Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
wrestlingrumors.net
Room For One More? Former WWE Star Hints At Returning With Old Partner
She’s in too? There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are wrapping up. While a lot of names have been around, it can also lead to some interesting theories about who might be on their way back next. This time, a former WWE talent is teasing a return of her own, which might take you a bit by surprise.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
nodq.com
AEW wrestler addresses claim that people weren’t listening to William Regal for advice
As previously noted, there was a claim made that William Regal “immediately” regretted decision to sign with AEW. It was also said that wrestlers have not been “listening” to Regal and other veterans for advice. Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio wrote the following on Twitter in regards to Regal reportedly leaving AEW…
stillrealtous.com
WWE Main Roster Star Wants To Return To Independent Wrestling
Fans have seen a lot of wrestlers who made name for themselves on the independent circuit go on to find success in WWE, but many of them never return to the indies. However, there seems to be at least one wrestler on the WWE roster who is interested in returning to where he came from.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Wrestling Legend On Who Could Take Brock Lesnar In A Bar Fight
That would be a fight. Wrestling is a unique sport as while it is presented as a legitimate fight, the finishes are pre-determined and the wrestlers are tasked with working together to make the match work as well as possible. However, there are also questions about who would win should these matches be legitimate contests. Now one legend is chiming in on who he thinks could beat a top WWE star.
nodq.com
Colt Cabana explains how “bad apples” have been dealt with in wrestling locker rooms
During an appearance on The Work of Wrestling podcast, AEW/ROH star Colt Cabana was asked about how “bad apples” are dealt with in wrestling locker rooms…. “As you say that, I’m not even thinking about present day, I’m thinking about when the Ring of Honor locker room was so tight or even my developmental days when they were tight. It’s almost like, the group of people who form this unit, will kind of band together and almost get stronger when they are against one specific thing. It almost makes the locker room even stronger to then, ‘ship up or shape out,’ whatever the term is. Shape up or ship out. When a bad apple or someone rotten comes into your locker room, the locker room gets together, gets strong, and they kind of give ultimatums almost. Maybe not actual ultimatums, but that person, or those people will kind of be alienated and, eventually, information of why that alienation is there will come, and then they have a choice to do nothing about it, do something about it or anything in-between. It’s up to them. Usually, it tends to work itself out.
nodq.com
What is being said about AEW Rampage drawing record-low viewership
The December 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s normal time slot and it was the lowest 18-49 number for any time slot in the show’s history. It was noted by Forbes.com that Rampage viewership among young adults in the 18-34 demo has plummeted 45% compared to last year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jey Uso Pays Tribute To Umaga On 13-Year Anniversary Of His Death
Jey Uso has paid tribute to the late Umaga, 13 years after the death of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Umaga, real name Eddie Fatu, died in December 2009 after suffering two heart attacks brought on by acute toxicity of multiple substances. Taking to social media, Jey reflected on the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Hoping Fans Don’t Give Up On Him
There are a lot of wrestlers who are trying to make it to the top in WWE, and it seems that Mustafa Ali keeps running into obstacles. Ali has been chasing the United States Championship for some time now, but the title has eluded him and at this point it’s not clear when he could get a shot at the gold.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
nodq.com
If I Were In Charge – Episode 3 (A Regal Return?)
The rumors are out there, you’ve heard or read them. Many of you tuned into last week’s Dynamite or watched the clips online. William Regal seems to be going, going, gone from AEW after what feels like a very short stint. Let me be clear, at this exact moment while I currently write, it’s only a rumor that William Regal’s contract with AEW is done. It’s a story we’ve heard many times before only to be fooled by false news. Hell, he could show up on Dynamite next week and prove us all wrong.
nodq.com
Tony Khan addresses criticism of how certain wrestlers are introduced in AEW
This past Friday on AEW Rampage, the company debuted former ROH television champion Shane Taylor in a segment with Keith Lee to set up a tag team match at the upcoming ROH Final Battle PPV. During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of how certain wrestlers are introduced in AEW…
nodq.com
Brody King addresses the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW
During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Brody King commented on the House of Black’s hiatus from AEW…. “I didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to take a break. I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time. Not just that, but I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and showing who Brody King the professional wrestler was. I got to wrestle Darby (Allin) twice, I got to wrestle Jon (Moxley), I feel those three matches really put me on the map where people were like, ‘he’s just Malakai’s sidekick,’ to ‘Oh shit, he’s a threat.’ Those are the moments I was waiting for. It was never me questioning if I could do it, it was when I could do it. I feel it all came at the right time, and I was worried about taking the momentum away. We made this return and it was awesome and the whole crowd was standing on their feet and it was almost like we didn’t miss a step. I feel that rare in wrestling because fans are so, I don’t want to say fickle, but they forget about you quickly. For them to give us that reception was awesome.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals What Happened After Hangman Page Was Concussed on AEW Dynamite
– During a recent Ask Tony Live edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Hangman Page suffering a concussion during his title match against Jon Moxley back in October on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on what initially happened after...
itrwrestling.com
Planned Royal Rumble Opponent For Ronda Rousey Revealed (SPOILER)
At Survivor Series WarGames on November 26th, Ronda Rousey continued her dominant reign as the SmackDown Women’s Champion when she successfully defended the title against Shotzi. The match itself came in for criticism due to two uncomfortable moments. On one occasion, Ronda Rousey was supposed to catch and turn...
