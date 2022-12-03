Read full article on original website
SkySports
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
SkySports
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'
On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
SkySports
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf ruled out of rest of England Test series through injury
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home Test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. Rauf made his Test debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi but suffered the injury during a fielding...
SkySports
England's stunning first-Test win over Pakistan - player ratings from the 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi
Zak Crawley - 8 Batting: First innings - 122 (111 balls, 21x4, strike rate 109.90); Second innings - 50 (48 balls, 7x4, strike rate 106.16). Any questions around why head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had continued to keep faith in Crawley were dispelled with two impressive displays as opener in the first Test against Pakistan.
SkySports
England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan
A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
SkySports
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling returning to UK after break-in at family home | Southgate unsure if he will be back for quarter-final
Raheem Sterling is heading back to the UK from England's World Cup camp after intruders broke into his family home. Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.
SkySports
Ben Stokes hails one of England's greatest Test victories of all time | 'We've got some broken bodies!'
Ben Stokes has hailed the 74-run victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi as one of the "greatest" in English Test history. On a flat pitch, England bowled the hosts out on the final day after Jack Leach took the last wicket near the end of play. It was only England's third...
SkySports
Eddie Jones sacked: The hopes and heartaches of ex-England head coach's seven-year tenure
Over the past seven years he led his team to triumphs but also had his fair share of tribulations. As he departs, we take a look back at the moments which have defined Jones' England tenancy.... Rising from the ashes: From World Cup disaster to world record runs. When Jones...
SkySports
Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland close to appointing former boss on long-term contract
The Irish FA is close to agreeing a deal for Michael O'Neill to return as Northern Ireland manager on a long-term contract. It follows weeks of talks with the former Stoke City boss, who was the No 1 target. O'Neill spent eight years in the role between 2012 and 2020.
AOL Corp
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling from Belfast to Florida via London was reportedly split up after an airline oversold a flight. One family member detailed her experience on the BBC radio show "On Your Behalf." Two of the children had to travel to another airport and fly alone, per the Independent. Two...
UK airport staff plan Christmas walkout, joining strike wave
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday threatened “tough” action to curb strikes, as airport passport officers became the latest public sector workers to announce December walkouts. The Public and Commercial Services Union said its members at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports would...
SkySports
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
SkySports
Wasps and Worcester relegations upheld as RFU rejects 'No Fault Insolvency' applications
The two clubs went into administration 13 days apart in October, with both subsequently relegated and suspended from English rugby's top flight amid searches for new owners. The administrators for both clubs submitted 'No Fault Insolvency' applications, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as their primary reason for entering administration, which if upheld would have enabled them to maintain their Premiership status.
SkySports
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
SkySports
England's James Anderson praises 'incredible' Ben Stokes after 'best win I've been involved in'
James Anderson has heaped praise on "incredible" captain Ben Stokes after England's sensational Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The 74-run victory gave England just their third-ever Test triumph in Pakistan, and has already been labelled as one of the greatest wins in their history. Anderson took five wickets in...
SkySports
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
SkySports
Man Utd ready to make £50m swoop for Netherlands and PSV star Cody Gakpo in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United are ready to swoop in January to land Netherlands' World Cup star Cody Gakpo - and PSV are willing to sell for £50m. Julian Ward is looking at a top job in Europe after quitting as Liverpool's...
SkySports
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?
Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
