KLTV
Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
inforney.com
Teen charged in Halloween hit and run case
KLTV
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
Officials searching for suspect who shot 17-year-old in face at Smith County mobile home park
KLTV
Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute
Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant
A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
13 Out Of 20 Arrested In Anderson County Were Felony Arrests Last Week
It was a pretty nice weekend around East Texas last weekend. It was a bit cool, but overall the weather cooperated and we were able to get some Christmas shopping done, decorations and lights put up on the house, wander around Canton during First Monday Trade Days, and enjoy one of the many Christmas parades Saturday afternoon and evening with the family.
2 more 19-year-olds sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more Houston area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman, both 19, were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. All three men had remained […]
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
ktbb.com
Former constable’s trial begins
TYLER – The jury trial began Tuesday morning for a former Smith County Precinct 1 constable accused of theft. According to our news partner KETK, Curtis Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and theft of property valued between $750 and $2500 by a public servant. Traylor-Harris was originally arrested in Nov. 2021 by the Texas Rangers. He was arrested a second time in May 2022 for allegedly violating his bond conditions. The district attorney’s office released bodycam footage from the alleged incident where multiple items were reported stolen from a home a week after Traylor-Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, and Sergeant Derrick Holman went there to serve a writ of possession. Among the items reported stolen were cash, jewelry, iPhones, watches, and multiple other items.
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
ktbb.com
Smith County aggravated assault under investigation
ktbb.com
Police probe theft of diamonds and gold
easttexasradio.com
Accidental Shooting Incident At Emory Convenience Store
Rains County Deputies and state troopers responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart intersection of US Highways 69 and 19 in Emory Sunday. Initial indications are that they dispatched helicopters to the scene. It’s unclear if there were one or two victims.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
KLTV
Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
Teen charged in connection with hit-and-run wreck near The Cascades in Tyler
iheart.com
‘Reckless Driver’ In Walmart Parking Lot That Struck Two Cars Was A Dog
Tyler Police Department searches for man who reportedly stole 'large amounts' of diamonds, gold
