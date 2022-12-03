ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Teen charged in Halloween hit and run case

A suspect in a Tyler Halloween hit-and-run case has been charged. On Oct. 31 around 1 a.m., two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Briarwood Drive. According to Tyler Police Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the vehicle fled the scene. Erbaugh on Friday confirmed that a 16-year-old suspect was charged with...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident. According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant

A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
COMO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family

The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Former constable’s trial begins

TYLER – The jury trial began Tuesday morning for a former Smith County Precinct 1 constable accused of theft. According to our news partner KETK, Curtis Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and theft of property valued between $750 and $2500 by a public servant. Traylor-Harris was originally arrested in Nov. 2021 by the Texas Rangers. He was arrested a second time in May 2022 for allegedly violating his bond conditions. The district attorney’s office released bodycam footage from the alleged incident where multiple items were reported stolen from a home a week after Traylor-Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, and Sergeant Derrick Holman went there to serve a writ of possession. Among the items reported stolen were cash, jewelry, iPhones, watches, and multiple other items.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County aggravated assault under investigation

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies are investigating an aggravated assault Sunday. Officials responded to a mobile home park off of Hwy 271 and found that the victim had been taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the face and arm. He is expected to survive. Investigators have determined that the incident may be gang related and said it appears as though the suspect(s) entered the area on foot just prior to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Police probe theft of diamonds and gold

TYLER — Tyler police are seeking help in a theft of diamonds and gold. According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded at 4:20 Friday afternoon to a business on S. Broadway that had a large amount of the items stolen. Police say one of the possible suspects (pictured) may have been with three other women driving what is possibly a silver Honda Odyssey. If you have any information on who this might be, you’re asked to contact Det. Tekell at 903-531-1046.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Accidental Shooting Incident At Emory Convenience Store

Rains County Deputies and state troopers responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart intersection of US Highways 69 and 19 in Emory Sunday. Initial indications are that they dispatched helicopters to the scene. It’s unclear if there were one or two victims.
EMORY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX
KLTV

Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

