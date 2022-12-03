WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a nearly $4 billion sale of advanced tanks, other combat vehicles and a large amount of assorted weaponry to NATO ally Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The State Department says it gave the OK for Poland to purchase 116 M1A1 Abrams Battle Tanks and other equipment, including tens of thousands of rounds of various ammunition, worth approximately $3.75 billion. At the same time, the department said it has also approved a $1.5 billion sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea. The department said both sales were in support of U.S. national security interests and would not alter the basic military balance in either region, which are facing threats from Russia and North Korea.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO