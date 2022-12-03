Read full article on original website
KEYT
China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia to cement Gulf Arab ties
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be arriving to Saudi Arabia to attend meetings with oil-rich Gulf Arab nations crucial to his country’s energy supplies as Beijing tries to revive an economy battered by strict coronavirus measures. Saudi and Chinese flags flew on Wednesday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, ahead of the visit. Gulf Arab states are trying to recalibrate their foreign policy as the United States turns its attention to elsewhere in the world. Russia’s war on Ukraine — and the West’s hardening stance on Moscow — also has left the Arab states wanting to cement ties with China.
KEYT
UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal’ torment
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is decrying the “colossal” torment Ukrainians are suffering from “senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. Martin Griffiths’ view was echoed Tuesday by the United States and its Western allies but strongly opposed by Russia, which accused Ukraine of seeking its destruction. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing. He said over 14 million people are now “forcibly displaced” from their homes.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
KEYT
S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers’ strike extends
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korea’s economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues. The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken aggressive steps to defuse the impact of the strike, issuing contentious back-to-work orders to more than 2,000 drivers of cement trucks. The government has also mobilized around 200 military vehicles, including container and fuel trucks, to ease the delays in industrial shipments. Container traffic at the country’s major ports were back to 99% of normal levels as of Tuesday afternoon.
KEYT
Iran officials sentence 5 to death for killing Basij troop
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian state media says authorities have sentenced five people to death for allegedly killing a paramilitary troop affiliated with Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard. Eleven others received lengthy prison sentences. The 13 men and three minors had been charged with killing the official from the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer branch of the IRG. That’s according to Tuesday’s report from IRNA, Iran’s state news agency. The five sentenced to death Monday were charged by Iran’s Revolutionary Court, along with eight others. Three boys were charged by Iran’s Criminal Court, according to the report. The courts provided no evidence to support any of the accusations. The sentencings come amid months of anti-government demonstrations.
KEYT
Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great...
KEYT
US approves $4B sale of Abrams tanks to NATO ally Poland
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a nearly $4 billion sale of advanced tanks, other combat vehicles and a large amount of assorted weaponry to NATO ally Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The State Department says it gave the OK for Poland to purchase 116 M1A1 Abrams Battle Tanks and other equipment, including tens of thousands of rounds of various ammunition, worth approximately $3.75 billion. At the same time, the department said it has also approved a $1.5 billion sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea. The department said both sales were in support of U.S. national security interests and would not alter the basic military balance in either region, which are facing threats from Russia and North Korea.
KEYT
Report: Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani investigators say the killing in Kenya of outspoken Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was a “planned assassination.” The investigators released a report about the incident on Wednesday in Islamabad, weeks after the mysterious killing triggered condemnations and calls for an independent probe. Separately, Islamabad police on Wednesday charged two Pakistani businessmen living in Kenya who had hosted the journalist in the African country with involvement in the killing. The report offered no evidence for its claims and there was no immediate comment from Kenya. The 50-year-old Sharif was hiding in Kenya to avoid arrest at home on charges of maligning Pakistan’s military.
KEYT
US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it will expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, saying conditions in the Caribbean nation are too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Monday that Haitians who were in the United States Nov. 6 could apply for Temporary Protected Status, which typically includes authorization to work. Those who were granted TPS last year can stay an additional 18 months until August 2024. The administration has extended temporary status for several countries and expanded or introduced it for Haiti, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Cameroon and Venezuela.
KEYT
Swiss climate activists lament election of oil lobbyist
BERLIN (AP) — Environmentalists in Switzerland have criticized the election of a top car- and oil-industry lobbyist to the country’s new government, calling it a “disaster for climate policy.” Lawmakers on Wednesdays picked Albert Roesti of the nationalist Swiss People’s Party as one of two new members of the Cabinet, or Federal Council. The election was necessary following the retirement of two members in the seven-seat government. Roesti served until recently as president of Switzerland’s fuel importers’ association, Swissoil. He remains president of Auto Schweiz, the country’s car importers’ association. As part of his lobbying work, Roesti successfully campaigned against a bill designed to reduce the Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.
KEYT
EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world. The preliminary agreement, which must still be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021. Companies need to show that goods they import comply with rules in the country of origin, including on human rights and the protection of indigenous people. Forests around the world are increasingly under threat from clearance for timber and agriculture, including soybean and palm oil.
Russian court upholds ex-reporter’s 22-year treason sentence
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in the Russian capital on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a former journalist who was convicted of treason and given a 22-year prison sentence following what was widely seen as a politically motivated trial. The appeals court upheld the September sentence handed to Ivan...
KEYT
China scraps some of its most controversial Covid rules, in significant step toward reopening
China announced sweeping changes to its national pandemic response on Wednesday, the clearest and most significant sign yet that the central government is moving away from its strict zero-Covid approach that prompted protests across the country. In a statement reported by state broadcaster CCTV, China’s State Council unveiled 10 new...
KEYT
Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees in northern Afghanistan, killing six people. The official in Balkh province says the Tuesday bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven. The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has increased its attacks since Taliban takeover in 2021.
KEYT
Taliban allow high school graduation exams for Afghan girls
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan girls will be allowed to take their high school graduation exams this week even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021. That’s according to an education official and two documents from the government obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday. The decision applies to 31 out of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces where the winter school break starts in late December. The exams would take place on Wednesday though it was unclear how many teenage girls would be able to take the exam.
KEYT
China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service
China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule. At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led...
KEYT
US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China. The State Department said late Tuesday that it had approved sales worth more than $425 million of spare aircraft parts to Taiwan to support its fleet of F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other U.S.-supplied weapons systems. The package includes $330 million in standard replacement parts and $98 million in non-standard equipment. The sales were announced just weeks after President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in Indonesia in which China’s increasingly aggressive behavior toward Taiwan was a major issue.
