NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Reader's Digest

What Is That Red Dot on Your Apple Watch—and How Do You Get Rid of It?

You’re checking the time on your Apple Watch when you see it: a small, red dot at the top of the screen. Where did it come from, and what does it mean? Like the orange and green dots on iPhones, the red dot on an Apple Watch is an indicator that gives you important information about your Apple device. It means you have unread notifications that you may want to look at.
Apple Insider

OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch

OtterBox has three new chargers to power an iPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount.
TheStreet

Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon

Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we've tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
Creative Bloq

Apple fans are arguing about the best and worst products of 2022

Now that December is here, we can be pretty sure we've seen every new Apple product of 2022. Short of the company deciding to go all Father Christmas on us, it's unlikely we're unlikely to get anything else this year – which means fans are now casting a critical eye over the last 12 months.
BGR.com

Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone

Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
Cult of Mac

Charge your Apple devices on the fly with Momax AirBox Go

Ever find your Apple devices running on empty while you're on the go? That's when you need a power bank or battery pack small enough to fit easily in your bag, so you can charge up devices without a power outlet.
KEYT

Microsoft could soon have its first union

Some 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft-owned gaming studio ZeniMax are in the process of voting to form what would be the first union at the tech giant, organizers confirmed to CNN Business. The workers are organizing with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union and have until the end...
9to5Mac

Best Apple product bracket: Vote on your pick for 2022 releases

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s no surprise that it’s been a busy year for Apple with many great hardware releases. The company debuted its Dynamic Island interactive notch, some killer new Macs, an M2 iPad Pro, and John Mayer’s new favorite smartwatch – Apple Watch Ultra.
ffnews.com

Fairown Expands Its Circular Economy Solution in Poland with Apple Premium Reseller iDream and Inbank

Fairown, a fintech company powering the circular economy, is advancing its sustainable products-as-a-service offering in Poland through a new partnership with Apple Premium Reseller, iDream, and a digital bank Inbank. This is Fairown’s second partnership in the country, after the fintech entered the Polish market in July, and launched a partnership with another Apple Premium Reseller Cortland.
Android Authority

How to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch

Take calls from your wrist without your iPhone nearby. Apple's smartwatches are designed to be iPhone companions but with a data plan, they can be capable devices all on their own. Find out how to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch and leave your phone at home.
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
PC Magazine

Hit Snooze on Restless Nights: How to Track Your Sleep on an Apple Watch

Yawwwwn. Waking up feeling tired? Think you're not getting enough sleep, or even the best kind of sleep? You could turn to your iPhone to create a sleep schedule, but it may be better to track your sleep patterns with a sleep tracker app on your Apple Watch.
Phone Arena

Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside

During the summer of 2018, we told you about a patent that Huawei filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for a smartwatch that stores a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Now here we are, almost four and a half years later, and the beleaguered Chinese manufacturer is now teasing such a device. Huawei posted a video on Chinese social media site Weibo that listed yesterday's date at the end of the clip presumably to promote the unveiling of the device. However, no announcement took place (more on that later).
Apple Insider

Three heart rate measuring patents used in suit against Apple invalidated

Apple got handed a big win on Tuesday, after the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated three of AliveCor's patents that a court ruled Apple had violated.

