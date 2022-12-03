Read full article on original website
Related
Is The New Apple Watch Ultra Worth It?
Taking a step up from the standard Series 8 to the Apple Watch Ultra comes with some great perks — so long as you're willing to shell out the premium cash.
This is the cheapest new Apple Watch you can buy today
Where to find the cheapest Apple Watch SE deals for Black Friday
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
What Is That Red Dot on Your Apple Watch—and How Do You Get Rid of It?
You’re checking the time on your Apple Watch when you see it: a small, red dot at the top of the screen. Where did it come from, and what does it mean? Like the orange and green dots on iPhones, the red dot on an Apple Watch is an indicator that gives you important information about your Apple device. It means you have unread notifications that you may want to look at.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon
Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
Apple fans are arguing about the best and worst products of 2022
Now that December is here, we can be pretty sure we've seen every new Apple product of 2022. Short of the company deciding to go all Father Christmas on us, it's unlikely we're unlikely to get anything else this year – which means fans are now casting a critical eye over the last 12 months.
Why Siri has a brighter future than Alexa, even without the iPhone
Reports in the past few days revealed a surprising but not wholly unexpected development from Amazon. The retailer’s voice assistant is losing billions, with Alexa reportedly on track to cost Amazon some $10 billion this year alone. That’s a lot of money, especially in this economy, for a product that certainly feels like a clear leader in the market. Alexa is perhaps one of Amazon’s best innovations, a voice assistant that put a lot of pressure on Google’s Assistant and Apple’s Siri.
Cult of Mac
Charge your Apple devices on the fly with Momax AirBox Go
Ever find your Apple devices running on empty while you’re on the go? That’s when you need a power bank or battery pack small enough to fit easily in your bag, so you can charge up devices without a power outlet. Fortunately, Cult of Mac readers can now...
KEYT
Microsoft could soon have its first union
Some 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft-owned gaming studio ZeniMax are in the process of voting to form what would be the first union at the tech giant, organizers confirmed to CNN Business. The workers are organizing with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union and have until the end...
9to5Mac
Best Apple product bracket: Vote on your pick for 2022 releases
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s no surprise that it’s been a busy year for Apple with many great hardware releases. The company debuted its Dynamic Island interactive notch, some killer new Macs, an M2 iPad Pro, and John Mayer’s new favorite smartwatch – Apple Watch Ultra.
ffnews.com
Fairown Expands Its Circular Economy Solution in Poland with Apple Premium Reseller iDream and Inbank
Fairown, a fintech company powering the circular economy, is advancing its sustainable products-as-a-service offering in Poland through a new partnership with Apple Premium Reseller, iDream, and a digital bank Inbank. This is Fairown’s second partnership in the country, after the fintech entered the Polish market in July, and launched a partnership with another Apple Premium Reseller Cortland.
Android Authority
How to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch
Take calls from your wrist without your iPhone nearby. Apple’s smartwatches are designed to be iPhone companions but with a data plan, they can be capable devices all on their own. Find out how to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch and leave your phone at home. QUICK...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
PC Magazine
Hit Snooze on Restless Nights: How to Track Your Sleep on an Apple Watch
Yawwwwn. Waking up feeling tired? Think you're not getting enough sleep, or even the best kind of sleep? You could turn to your iPhone to create a sleep schedule, but it may be better to track your sleep patterns with a sleep tracker app on your Apple Watch. In years...
Phone Arena
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
During the summer of 2018, we told you about a patent that Huawei filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for a smartwatch that stores a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Now here we are, almost four and a half years later, and the beleaguered Chinese manufacturer is now teasing such a device. Huawei posted a video on Chinese social media site Weibo that listed yesterday's date at the end of the clip presumably to promote the unveiling of the device. However, no announcement took place (more on that later).
Apple Insider
Three heart rate measuring patents used in suit against Apple invalidated
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple got handed a big win on Tuesday, after the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated three of AliveCor's patents that a court ruled Apple had violated. The patents in question are part...
Comments / 0