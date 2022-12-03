Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Women's Health
Source Pushes Back On Claims That The Sussexes Are Trying To 'Disrupt' Kate And William's Trip
There's been a lot of conversation about the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries trailer. Specifically, the fact that it was dropped right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Boston. So, was this a purposeful attempt to "steal" the spotlight from the Walses?
Women's Health
Why Kate Middleton And Prince Will's Friends Are Full On Spiraling Right Now, Per Reports
Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The streamer released a very dramatic trailer, and apparently, people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Specifically, they're upset about "the use of William and Catherine and the image and the way it's presented." After months...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Neil Diamond leading 'Sweet Caroline' singalong on Broadway opening night will give you goosebumps
He decided to retire in January 2018 from live tours after his parkinson's diagnosis.
Women's Health
Mariah Carey, 52, Flaunts Her Epically Strong Legs In A High-Slit Dress And Heels In New Photos
Mariah Carey just hit the streets of New York City wearing a fabulous, high-slit gown that showed off just how super-strong her legs are in heels. The singer doesn't love hitting the gym, and prefers to go on brisk walks or swim. When it comes to her diet, Mariah has...
Women's Health
Where Is 'My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Now? Legal Battle Updates, Firing, Penthouse News And More
The first season of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life introduced the world to Julia Haart, a fashion designer and mother of four living in Manhattan after running away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Viewers got a peek into Julia's fancy trips, expensive clothes, and new, luxe life as an executive at one of the world's top modeling agencies.
Women's Health
Winnie Harlow's Legs Are Straight 🔥 In A Gauzy, Hip-High-Slit Dress In New Photos
Winnie Harlow just wore a gauzy, high-slit dress that showed off her super sculpted legs in heels while attending an awards show in London. The model, 28, has a new skincare line and sticks to her health and wellness routines. Winnie prefers cardio and resistance training, but she's also not...
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Comments / 0