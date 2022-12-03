Read full article on original website
Related
Pentagon issues warning after Turkish airstrikes threaten American troops in Syria
The U.S. worries that Turkey's military operations in Syria could harm U.S. service members as well as allow ISIS detainees a chance to escape and return to service.
Turkey: Russia, US failed to clear militia from Syria border
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister charged Friday that the United States and Russia have failed to meet promises to clear Syria’s border with Turkey of Kurdish militants, forcing Ankara to intervene. Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike
Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952, the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call
Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country's defense minister on Tuesday took delivery of a first shipment of tanks and howitzers from South Korea, hailing the swift implementation of a deal signed in the summer in the face of the war in neighboring Ukraine. Duda and Mariusz Blaszczak were in the Polish Navy port of Gdynia, on the Baltic coast, to mark the arrival by sea of the first 10 Black Panther K2 tanks, along with 24 Thunder K9 howitzers, from a $5.8 billion deal with Seoul. They stressed that South Korea responded quickly to the need by Poland,...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Russia suffers third cross-border drone attack in two days
An oil storage tank at an airfield in Russia's Kursk region was set ablaze on Tuesday morning after it was hit by a drone.The attack came just 24 hours after Moscow accused Ukraine of similar attacks on two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov, emphasising the vulnerability of some of Russia’s most important military sites closest to the Ukraine border.Roman Starovoyt, regional governor of the Kursk region, said on Telegram: “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained.“All emergency services are working on...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion
A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
Russian military gear insufficient for harsh winters, leads to soldiers dying from hypothermia
Russian forces in Ukraine are reportedly dying of hypothermia because the gear and clothing they are outfitted with is insufficient for the cooling weather in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Details of the two Russian military airbases hit by explosions
The Engels-2 and Dyagilevo airbases house aircraft believed responsible for attacking Ukrainian infrastructure
China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation.
US secretly modified HIMARS for Ukraine to prevent Kyiv from shooting long-range missiles into Russia
The Pentagon secretly modified advanced rocket systems it sent to Ukraine to make the weapons unable to fire into Russia and escalate the war. Since June, the U.S. has supplied Kyiv with 20 of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), but the weapons are uniquely modified so they can’t fire long-range missiles, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
KEYT
US approves $4B sale of Abrams tanks to NATO ally Poland
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a nearly $4 billion sale of advanced tanks, other combat vehicles and a large amount of assorted weaponry to NATO ally Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The State Department says it gave the OK for Poland to purchase 116 M1A1 Abrams Battle Tanks and other equipment, including tens of thousands of rounds of various ammunition, worth approximately $3.75 billion. At the same time, the department said it has also approved a $1.5 billion sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea. The department said both sales were in support of U.S. national security interests and would not alter the basic military balance in either region, which are facing threats from Russia and North Korea.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine can control the air over Ukrainian battlefields, but their aircraft are still finding ways to operate
"You have to adjust quickly to the realities of the operational environment. Otherwise you won't survive for long," a naval aviator told Insider.
Comments / 0