Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
ksal.com
Fire Damages Food Plant
The Tyson Foods plant in Hutchinson is damaged in a fire. The blaze broke out on the roof of the plant on Friday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. _ _ _. Photo via Tyson Foods.
Official resolution to increase Hutch water and sewer rates on Tuesday agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider the official resolution to put in place the water rate changes they agreed upon earlier this year at its meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the...
Comments / 0