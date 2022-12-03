ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
Fire Damages Food Plant

The Tyson Foods plant in Hutchinson is damaged in a fire. The blaze broke out on the roof of the plant on Friday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. _ _ _. Photo via Tyson Foods.
